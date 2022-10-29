Note: a “serious adverse event” is one that leads either to hospitalization, extension of current hospitalization, permanent injury or disability, or death.

In a prior Substack, I showed how 23 serious adverse events (intussusception cases) following a rotavirus vaccine were enough to get that vaccine pulled from the market in 1999. The manufacturer voluntarily pulled it after CDC recommended a “full-stop.”

Follow-up analysis on post-market surveillance in Minnesota (referenced by CDC in relation to recommendation for a “full-stop” of vaccine administration) yields an excess rate of occurrence of 77 excess cases of intussusception per million doses administered.

It is a rough or crude threshold level to evaluate whether a vaccine should be halted.

Disturbingly, post-market surveillance in 3 Nordic nations revealed a rate of excess stroke (cerebrovascular accident) after Moderna vaccine that used to be more than enough to get a vaccine pulled entirely from the market.

[click on image above to enlarge it]

If 77 excess cases of a serious adverse event per million doses was enough to pull a vaccine from market in 1999, then it should be enough to pull a vaccine from market in 2022. Consistency in pharmacovigilance is a virtue, and inconsistency is a vice.

Let’s be virtuous. Lives depend on it.

Notes

Above: The formula in cell E23 (showing at top) uses the 7-year avg. rate of intussusception in cell B25 for the estimated baseline rate.

Reference

[CDC recommendation to half RotaShield vaccine in 1999] — CDC. Intussusception Among Recipients of Rotavirus Vaccine -- United States, 1998-1999. https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/mm4827a1.htm

[astronomically-high serious adverse events associated with COVID mRNA shots] — Dag Berild J, Bergstad Larsen V, Myrup Thiesson E, Lehtonen T, Grøsland M, Helgeland J, Wolhlfahrt J, Vinsløv Hansen J, Palmu AA, Hviid A. Analysis of Thromboembolic and Thrombocytopenic Events After the AZD1222, BNT162b2, and MRNA-1273 COVID-19 Vaccines in 3 Nordic Countries. JAMA Netw Open. 2022 Jun 1;5(6):e2217375. doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2022.17375. PMID: 35699955; PMCID: PMC9198750. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9198750/