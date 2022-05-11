As the bar chart shows, the baseline rate of serious adverse events with typical vaccines is 10 per million net doses distributed.

That’s in the general population, and it might be suspected that in a population with co-morbidity such as rheumatic arthritis, the expected rate in this less-healthy population might even triple to a full 30 people hospitalized for every million doses.

But the rate of serious adverse events requiring hospitalization for COVID vaccines is much more than 30 per million — i.e., it is much more than 3 times higher than what is typical — it is almost 1600 per million.

That’s 160 times higher than the typical rate of serious adverse events involving hospitalization. COVID vaccines are estimated to be dozens of times more dangerous than typical vaccines.



Using the conservative expectation of 30 hospitalizations of rheumatics per million vaccinated, COVID vaccines are 53 times more dangerous to take into your body than typical vaccines.

Reference

[typical rate of serious AEs involving hospitalization or worse] — CDC. Surveillance for Safety After Immunization: Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) --- United States, 1991--2001. Table 1 (doses) and Table 9 (serious AEs). Available: https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/ss5201a1.htm

[rate of serious AEs involving hospitalization or worse among COVID-vaccinated rheumatics; 8 hospitalized from 5121 vaccinated] — Safety of vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 in people with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases: results from the EULAR Coronavirus Vaccine (COVAX) physician-reported registry. Available: https://ard.bmj.com/content/81/5/695