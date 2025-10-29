As reported by Nic Hulscher, MPH over at the Focal Points substack, Dr. Steven Hatfill has been fired from HHS because he tells too much truth about the COVID shots. To verify that Dr. Hatfill’s claim that COVID shots have injured hundreds of thousands is true, a time-window acceptable to CDC was used (60 days), applied to VAERS reports:

All of these US reports involved adverse events which were so serious that they required hospitalization at minimum. With spontaneous adverse event reporting, upward corrections are needed in order to account for the fact that — when reports are so serious that they involve hospitalization — then from 80% to 95% go unreported:

If only 80% of serious adverse events (the kind that require, at minimum, hospitalization) go unreported, then you must multiply reports by a minimum multiplication factor of 5x — producing a low estimate on the true background rate of “hospitalizations-or-worse.”

If only 95% of serious adverse events go unreported, then you must multiply reports by a multiplication factor of 20x — producing a high estimate on the true background rate of “hospitalizations-or-worse.” After the upward corrections, the evidence reveals that Dr. Hatfill was telling the truth:

With a minimum estimate of 304,380 Americans hospitalized within 60 days of a COVID shot, and a maximum estimate of 1,217,520 Americans hospitalized within 60 days — again, the 60-day observation window is acceptable to CDC — it “proves” that Dr. Hatfill was telling the truth. Adding in the non-US-based reports is even worse:

For VAERS reports coming in from both within and from outside the country, the low estimate of “hospitalizations-or-worse” within 60 days is 1,037,360 — at a minimum, over a million people were ‘hospitalized-or-worse’ by Day 60. And the high estimate is that 4,149,440 people were ‘hospitalized-or-worse’ by Day 60.

Reference

[online tool for searching VAERS] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php

[with serious adverse events, somewhere from 80% to 95% go unreported] — Hazell L, Shakir SA. Under-reporting of adverse drug reactions : a systematic review. Drug Saf. 2006;29(5):385-96. doi: 10.2165/00002018-200629050-00003. PMID: 16689555. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16689555/