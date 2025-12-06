As reported by Dr. Meryl Nass, a recent ACIP meeting voted against universal newborn dosing with Hepatitis-B vaccine. There were 8 votes to remove it from the childhood schedule and 3 votes to keep it — with one doctor saying that there is no evidence of harm from universal Hep-B vaccination of infants.

But looking up the serious adverse event reports (serious AERs), you find hundreds of reports per year, beginning just after approval of universal dosing of infants:

The evidence suggests that this doctor was wrong to say there is no evidence of harm.

Reference

[hundreds of yearly reports of hospitalization or worse in infants] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?GRAPH=ON&GROUP6=VACY&VAX[]=6VAX-F&VAX[]=DTAPHEPBIP&VAX[]=DTPHEP&VAX[]=DTPPVHBHPB&VAX[]=HBHEPB&VAX[]=HEP&VAX[]=HEPAB&VAXTYPES=Hepatitis B&SERIOUS=ON&WhichAge=range&LOWAGE=0&HIGHAGE=2