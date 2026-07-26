With the recent passing of Senator Lindsey Graham (R - S.C.) by aortic dissection, you have to wonder if the experimental COVID shots were related to his demise. Aortic dissection occurs when the inner wall of this large blood vessel tears, allowing some blood to flow on the other side of the inner wall (between inner and outer walls).

Two main types are Stanford types A and B, where A is the more severe type that you can get. In a hospital inside of a medical university in China, the number of people with severe aortic dissection (dark blue bars at far left in each grouping) rose a lot after 2021:

You might ask yourself:

“ What is so special about 2021, so that aortic dissection would rise by so much after it? ”

The answer, as you may already suspect, is the COVID shots. China reached the uptake of 2 billion COVID shots during 2021. Here are those severe (type A) aortic dissections in that single hospital:

And if we take the years from 2016 to 2021 and use them as a baseline, we can find Z scores for each year:

The rise from 2021 to 2024 is unmistakable, and the 2024 count of severe aortic dissections was 7 standard deviations above the mean (“7 sigma”) — which suggests that COVID shots increase the risk of suffering from aortic dissection, and that they may be the reason why we lost one of our senators.

Reference

[severe aortic dissection has risen from 2021 going forward in China] — https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/cardiovascular-medicine/articles/10.3389/fcvm.2026.1706284/full