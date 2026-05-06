I like Michael Shellenberger as an investigative reporter. He is one of the few who has been both able and willing to speak truth to power. But Shellenberger does not believe enough in conspiracies, so it pains me to have to label him as an “anti-conspiracist” (someone who has developed a personal bias against conspiracy theories).

It’d be better to look at conspiracy theories objectively, rather than to be biased against them. Of course, critics and detractors may sling mud in my direction and try to make the claim that I am a pro-conspiracist (that I have a bias toward conspiracies). Such behavior on their part would likely result in an unproductive shouting-match.

It would be better to bring evidence to the table.

Apollo 11

One conspiracy that Shellenberger does not believe in, is the faked moon landing. While no “smoking gun” evidence exists to prove, beyond all doubt, that the Apollo 11 moon landing was faked, the demeanor of the returning astronauts was very, very problematic — i.e., their press conference does not match their “accomplishment.”

If you go to the moon, you are not supposed to return sullen and irritable — you are supposed to be elated at accomplishing something no human being had ever done before. Yes, it is true that you went through the Van Allen radiation belt, which dosed you with radiation equivalent to 22 x-rays, but your mood should still be high.

Yes, it is true that — going through the Van Allen radiation belt — you got 2 full years of normal radiation at sea level, but it still should not have lowered your spirits by very much. People have had worse than that before. Astronauts should learn to smile after accomplishing something which no human has ever done before.

Chemtrails

Michael Shellenberger said that there is a lack of evidence that government is using chemtrails to control the weather, but that ignores a 2013 IPCC report which argues for geoengineering, and it ignores 4 whistle-blowers from the Spanish Meteorological Institute brought up in European Parliament in 2015, and a later military report on it.

And let’s not forget that 1991 patent to dump chemicals into the sky.

Non-ionizing Radiation

Shellenberger said that there is no evidence that radiation from cell phones and cell towers has ever led to measurable harm — but that ignores the 2018 evidence from the National Toxicology Program showing induced heart cancers in rats. Research funding dried up after they proved that non-ionizing radiation could cause cancer.

Missing Rocket/Defense Scientists

Shellenberger said it is still possible that the string of missing scientists is coincidental, but that ignores my analysis of the probability of 10 missing/dead scientists inside of a 299-day time window: less than 1 chance in a billion.

Tyler Robinson as suspected killer

Shellenberger said that evidence of Tyler Robinson being the killer of Charlie Kirk is overwhelming — just as you would say if you happened to believe that it is an “open-and-shut” case. But trained shooters disagree. The breakdown time for the rifle, along with police scent dogs that did not smell it, even sniffing ~30-feet away, don’t add up.

Fired weapons have a characteristic scent that dogs can pick up from that far away. Yet, some person who was late on the scene had to lead the team to find the rifle in the woods. Maybe the dogs had a stuffy nose that day. Maybe the dogs had COVID that day, and had lost their sense of smell. But 30 feet away, they didn’t smell it.

DEW & Gang-stalking

Michael Shellenberger said that directed energy weapons (DEW) and gang-stalking were acting like pulp-fictions do, capturing our imagination, and that they could be leading people away from the truth. But that ignores multiple reports on China developing a NeuroStrike weapon, as well as the fourth 60 Minutes report on the actual use of them.

If 60 Minutes does four reports on a subject, I think it is time to do some more investigation, rather than to wave it off as science fiction which cannot already be true. As I said, I like Shellenberger and am grateful for his vital work, it’s just that it takes too long for him to begin believing a conspiracy (because he is such a doubter).

Being skeptical can be a good thing, but you can also be too skeptical. An example is when a mother is told that her kid is a drug addict, and she says that that cannot possibly be true. As her money goes missing, she continues to disbelieve. As she finds her kid strung out, she continues to disbelieve. Disbelief can be as bad as belief.

Reference

[patent to dump aluminum and other chemicals into sky] — Chang, DB, Shih, IF. Stratospheric Welsbach seeding for reduction of global warming; 1991. Available from: https://patents.google.com/patent/US5003186A/en

[2013 IPCC report mentions geoengineering] — Stilgoe, J. Why has geoengineering been legitimised by the IPCC? The Guardian; 2013. September 27 Available from: https://www.theguardian.com/science/political-science/2013/sep/27/science-policy1

[European Parliament topic in 2015: GeoEngineering whistleblowers from Spain] — https://www.europarl.europa.eu/doceo/document/E-8-2015-007937_EN.html

[military report on controlling the weather] — https://ia601605.us.archive.org/35/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

[review of animal research on EMFs and cancer] — https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0160412025002338