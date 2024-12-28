Steve Kirsch is debating someone for $2 million being held in an Escrow account. The winner gets the passkey to open the account and retrieve the money. But I found shoddy reasoning from Steve’s opponent, regarding implications surrounding FDA pulling J&J vaccine after confirming 9 deaths were caused by it:

At bottom, Steve’s opponent claims that the onus of proof is on Steve to come up with the reason why — after having pulled J&J jabs over just 9 deaths — 1000x more deaths are claimed for other jabs and they have not been pulled yet. The argument goes like this:

If FDA was willing to pull J&J over just 9 deaths, then people with claims of 1000x deaths (~9,000 deaths) must be lying, because the FDA would have pulled the other jabs, given how they pulled the J&J jabs after just 9 deaths.

But look at the VAERS reports of deaths for J&J:

Throwing the argument back, you can ask what the heck is going on if 2,894 reports of deaths were made for J&J jabs. The insinuation is that hundreds of “fake” VAERS reports exist for each real or confirmed one — but that sounds absurd. I would have bought the argument that up to 10 unconfirmable reports would go with each real one.