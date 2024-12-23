This post was inspired by a Substack post from Nicolas Hulscher.

Drugs that were too dangerous to leave on the market get recalled or voluntarily pulled off the market. Here is a list of 8 of the more deadly drugs to ever be recalled or pulled off the market (deaths are red and at top-right in the images):

Meridia — 94 deaths

Posicor — 118 deaths

Diethylstilbestrol — 214 deaths

Seldane — 380 deaths

Rezulin — 649 deaths

Baycol — 714 deaths

Bextra — 1054 deaths

Vioxx — 6639 deaths

And here they are when put together (side-by-side) so that you can get a general picture of what has historically been enough adverse event mortality to get a pharmaceutical product removed from the market:

But using the adverse event mortality that is usual for recalling a pharmaceutical product, we can determine whether COVID shots are now beyond what is usual for recalling a pharmaceutical product:

COVID Shots — 38,190 deaths

And let’s have a look at the side-by-side comparison:

Okay, a visual inspection is “enough” to come to a conclusion: COVID shots need to be recalled immediately. Here are the notes showing the numbers:

In cell E21 you can see the critical threshold (mean + 3 standard deviations) that would indicate a special cause is in effect, because common cause variation — the variation among the common things which typically lead to deadly drugs that kill you — can no longer be considered to be a viable explanation for deaths sitting above that threshold.

The mean and standard deviation of the “Deadly Eight” were used in order to compute a Z score for the lethality of COVID shots. Compared to other lethal drugs, COVID shots were almost 17 standard deviations above the mean — well above the critical threshold that indicates a special cause is in effect.

Not only are COVID shots more deadly than other dangerous medicines, they are in a class among themselves — none of the Deadly Eight came close to leading to as many fatal AERs as many people as COVID shots have. When you sum up the death reports (9862), COVID shots are more dangerous than the next 8 dangerous drugs, combined.

Reference

[ FAERS (FDA) ] — https://www.fda.gov/drugs/fdas-adverse-event-reporting-system-faers/fda-adverse-event-reporting-system-faers-public-dashboard

[ MedAlerts (VAERS) ] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php