Moderna employees published their own in-house, two-year safety report in early 2024:

With an estimated 772 million doses administered worldwide, and relying on spontaneous reporting by the public, they catalogued 17,751 fatal adverse event reports (AERs). That works out to a reporting rate of 23 fatal AERs per million doses. The authors, all employees of Moderna, insinuated that that much fatality is not a lot:

But let’s compare those two years of Moderna shots to two years of flu shots, in order to gain crucial perspective:

In the two flu seasons from 2017-2018 and 2018-2019, there were 49 fatal AERs in total. But how many flu shots had went out?

Adding the 155.3 million flu shots that went out in 2017-2018 to the following year (170.7 million), you get an even 326 million flu shots corresponding to those 49 fatal AERs, for a reporting rate of 0.15 fatal AERs per million doses. This one metric makes Moderna shots out to be 153 times more dangerous than flu shots are.

If COVID was 153 times as dangerous as flu, then it might be justified to leave the COVID shots on the market — but COVID was not even twice as dangerous as flu, so the upshot is that Moderna shots should be stopped. It does not make rational sense to give something that is so dangerous for a disease that is akin to a “severe flu.”

Reference

[over 17,000 fatal AERs in 2 years for Moderna shots] — Veronica Urdaneta, Daina B Esposito, Priyadarshani Dharia, Margot Stam Moraga, Kate Anteyi, Titi Oduyebo-Omotosho, Melissa Rossi, Paul Burton, José M Vega, Rachel Dawson, Walter Straus, Global Safety Assessment of Adverse Events of Special Interest Following 2 Years of Use and 772 Million Administered Doses of mRNA-1273, Open Forum Infectious Diseases, Volume 11, Issue 3, March 2024, ofae067, https://doi.org/10.1093/ofid/ofae067

[yearly uptake of flu shots] — CDC. https://www.cdc.gov/flu/hcp/vaccine-supply/vaccine-supply-historical.html

[MedAlerts VAERS searching tool] — MedAlerts. https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php