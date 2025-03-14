Dr. Sherri Tenpenny recently reported on a German study showing that COVID wasn’t deadly. This cuts against the recent claim made by Peter Hotez that COVID shots saved 3.2 million lives. If COVID wasn’t very deadly to begin with, then it was not capable of killing 3.2 million people. A short bout of flu was worse than all of COVID:

If a short bout of flu was worse than all of COVID, then it cannot be possible that COVID could have killed 3.2 million people and, by inference, it therefore is bio-physically impossible that COVID shots saved 3.2 million lives.

It also means that the harmful adverse effects of COVID shots are not justifiable, being worse than COVID, itself.

Reference

[short bout of flu worse than all of COVID] — Heudorf U, Kowall B. Mortality in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 2020–2023: higher excess mortality during an influenza wave in 2022 than during all COVID-19 waves altogether. GMS Hyg Infect Control. 2025;20:Doc04.

DOI: 10.3205/dgkh000533

URN: urn:nbn:de:0183-dgkh0005335