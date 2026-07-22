If you asked Ayn Rand for a short defense of capitalism over socialism, then she’d tell you that capitalism is the only social system set up to defend individual rights and, therefore, that it is the only social system where the ruling ideal is justice. This means, in less words, that capitalism is the most-moral social system ever known.

But that argument took 4 lines to write. An open question is:

Is there a “one-liner” argument for capitalism over socialism?

When looking over the documents of the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, I found such a “one-liner”

“ a merger that creates a firm with a share over thirty percent is also presumed to substantially lessen competition ”

When signing off on corporate mergers, the DOJ at least initially presumes them “illegal” if they create a single firm which comprises over 30% of the market. Is that so? A follow-up question would be this one:

How much of GDP is spent by government?

The last time when the “market concentration” created by government spending would be acceptable to the Antitrust Division of the U.S. DOJ was 1966:

This evidence suggests that we have to return to the capitalism of the 1950s and 1960s, rather than remaining in the current situation where government is so much larger and so much more central to the economy. The latest figures show that total government spending (federal + state governments) is over 37% of the GDP:

That amount is “less capitalist” and “more socialist” than the amount from 1966 — indicating that we have to reverse 60 years of government growth. When government spends more than 37 cents of every dollar that is spent, then you have a situation where too much of the resources of society are being allocated by one entity.

Resource allocation has become “too centralized” and even the DOJ should agree. With the exception of defense, the free market could offer the services at better prices and with higher quality than the government does.

Reference

U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Government total expenditures [W068RCQ027SBEA], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/W068RCQ027SBEA