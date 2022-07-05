A principle of medicine is to strive to always do more benefit than harm. Hippocrates once said that the first rule of medicine is: First, do no harm. Medical doctors used to take the Hippocratic Oath, swearing on their lives that they would not engage in untested medical practices which lead to net harm.

Enter COVID.

Kids don’t get COVID as often as adults do. But teenage males can get myocarditis from COVID vaccines. This alters the risk-benefit because, for them, the disease itself isn’t much of a risk, but the “medicine” is risky.

The relative proportion of risks of disease and risks of “medicine” can be visualized in a flow chart beginning with a hypothetical group of a million 12 year-old males:

As you can see from above, at an annual incidence of COVID infection of 10%, and an infection fatality rate of 0.01%, males who are age 12 face a risk of death from COVID that is approximately the same as that of getting hit by lightning:



1-in-a-million per year.

You read that correct: The chance of a 12 year-old dying from COVID during a calendar year is equivalent to the chance of being struck by lightning that year.

However if those same million 12 year-olds went to the clinic to get a vaccine, they would be placing themselves at even higher risk than the risk of death which came from COVID.

In 12 year-olds, the rate of myocarditis within 7 days after 2nd dose vaccination is about 71 cases of myocarditis per million doses of vaccine. Because the 2nd dose is so much more risky than the first one, it can be assumed that booster shots will be even worse — as shown in this Excel spreadsheet:

Evidence suggests that vaccinating teenage males will lead to more death than COVID would have. Because of this, COVID vaccination should be stopped.

The great Hippocrates would NEVER have given these COVID shots in the first place.

Addendum:

Even worse is that Dr. Robert Malone recently shared a UK report citing a Hong Kong trial which suggests underreporting occurred in the JAMA study which recorded a passive surveillance rate of 71 cases of myocarditis per million doses.

What they found in Hong Kong, was that 2nd doses came with a risk of myocarditis in 12 to 17 year-olds which was 373.2 per million doses — a rate over 5-fold higher than the JAMA trial, which itself had been relying exclusively on passive surveillance, which is well-known for inadequate capture of underlying adverse events.

In the broad group from age 12 to 17, that higher rate in Hong Kong entails a vaccine-linked, myocarditis-driven excess death rate of 9.1 excess deaths per million per year.

For every child “saved” from a COVID death, there’d be 9 children killed by the vaccine — a net new amount of +8 deaths per million children vaccinated, after controlling for the benefits of being protected from COVID.

Reference

[Getting the COVID vaccine at age 12 comes with high myocarditis risk for males] — Myocarditis Cases Reported After mRNA-Based COVID-19 Vaccination in the US From December 2020 to August 2021. JAMA. 2022;327(4):331-340. doi:10.1001/jama.2021.24110 https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2788346

[Getting myocarditis adds 10.7 excess deaths per 1000 person-years of follow-up] — Ghanizada M, Kristensen SL, Bundgaard H, Rossing K, Sigvardt F, Madelaire C, Gislason GH, Schou M, Hansen ML, Gustafsson F. Long-term prognosis following hospitalization for acute myocarditis - a matched nationwide cohort study. Scand Cardiovasc J. 2021 Oct;55(5):264-269. doi: 10.1080/14017431.2021.1900596. Epub 2021 Mar 23. PMID: 33754917. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33754917/

[Getting COVID at age 12 only comes with a 0.01% risk of death] — O'Driscoll M, Ribeiro Dos Santos G, Wang L, Cummings DAT, Azman AS, Paireau J, Fontanet A, Cauchemez S, Salje H. Age-specific mortality and immunity patterns of SARS-CoV-2. Nature. 2021 Feb;590(7844):140-145. doi: 10.1038/s41586-020-2918-0. Epub 2020 Nov 2. PMID: 33137809. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2918-0