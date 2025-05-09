As reported over at The Defender substack, sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) has been associated with vaccines even though there is a general denial of the link by officials. If you look up VAERS reports for it after vaccinations, putting reports into buckets each 5 days wide (0-4, 5-9, 10-14), you find an exponential decay in reports:

Researchers may refer to this as a “temporal clustering” but it should bring up suspicion of vaccines with such a steep drop-off in reporting. Under the assumption of no relationship of SIDS to vaccine dosing, you might expect equal amounts, but critics and detractors would want an accounting of reporting bias (expected drop-off):

At left is a Goodness-of-Fit test with no accounting for reporting bias, leading to a crazy-high chi-squared statistic of 707 — indicating that proportions did not match expectations. At right there is an accounting for the expected drop-off in reporting as the event moves farther and farther from the vaccine dose.

The chi-squared statistic is still crazy-high though, indicating that — even after accounting for bias — a special cause would be required to explain the numbers, because the common causes of assortment into these buckets cannot do so. Without a special cause acting in the background, you simply will not just see these proportions.

Here is the page where the numbers came from:

SIDS primarily affects infants up to 6 months of age (0.5 years), and reports for that age group began to rise by around the year 1990:

The peak year was 1993, with 90 reports of SIDS in young infants that year. Numbers taper lower as you move down the page after that, though they remain in the double-digits with the exceptions of 2013 and 2019 — each with 9 reports in young infants. An old medical journal article provides a rough estimate of the event capture rate:

At the top, there were 3 SIDS cases found, presumably for one season of vaccination, but at bottom they mention how, in the past 6 to 7 years, only 2 SIDS cases were reported by spontaneous reporting (passive surveillance). At 3 actual cases expected per year — and 7 years of reports — you would expect 21 reports, not just two of them.

This indicates a capture rate of approximately 14% of the SIDS cases that occur — or an under-reporting rate of 86%. This means that to estimate the real rate of SIDS from just spontaneous reports, then multiply them by 100/14 (~ 7). A final way to state it is that approximately 1 in every 7 actual SIDS cases will make it into the VAERS system.

The vaccines most associated with SIDS are diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, polio, and haemophilus:

A report cited by The Defender revealed prior research on infant breathing patterns before and after DPT (diphtheria-pertussis-tetanus) vaccine:

Taller bars indicate longer times when no or low breathing occurred by the infants as they lay in their cribs with a sensitive device that recorded breathing. This mechanistic finding supports the inference you would make after discovering that most SIDS cases had had a DTP vaccine in the 21 days prior to the event:

The evidence very strongly suggests a link between vaccines and SIDS.

Reference

[VAERS search tool] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php

[86% of SIDS may go unreported] — Lenard HG, Fest U, Scholz W. Komplikationen nach Pertussisschutzimpfung [Complications of pertussis immunization (author transl)]. Monatsschr Kinderheilkd (1902). 1977 Jun;125(6):660-7. German. PMID: 18670.

[infant breathing patterns change by a lot in the 7 days after DTP vaccine] — https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2214750021001268