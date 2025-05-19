Said to have been updated after a visit by Bill Gates, Singapore has a draconian law — the Infectious Disease Act (IDA) — which allows steep fines and/or jail-time for refusing “medical treatment” for communicable disease:

But you have to ask if past “medical treatments” have actually helped, because during COVID, another story emerges: the treatment itself was far, far worse than the original disease. To find out how dangerous the original disease of COVID was in Singapore, you can look at the accumulation of excess death by Aug 2021:

By the end of August, there had been about 1.5 years of COVID in Singapore, and the accumulated excess death had not even reached 1%. The accrued COVID deaths by then were only 1 per 100,000 population:

This means that there was never any danger from COVID in Singapore, at least not until 80% of the population had received a full dose of experimental COVID injections:

By mid-October 2021, 80% of the population had received a full dose of experimental COVID injections, and this broad coverage led to a spike in excess deaths there:

Only 1,889 deaths were expected for Oct 2021 in Singapore, but with 80% of the population fully-dosed with experimental COVID shots, reported deaths were much higher than expected. Curiously, the month of Oct 2020 — under COVID without COVID shots — had a monthly death count that was below what was expected:

The October deaths of 2020 were even below the October deaths for 2018 and 2019. But with so many people fully-dosed with experimental COVID shots, when using the baseline from 2015-2019, Singapore has not had a normal month of death since:

For every month from Aug 2021 to Dec 2024, Singapore has had monthly excess death that is in the double-digits (over 10% monthly excess death) without exception. The evidence suggests that Singapore’s very-high uptake of experimental COVID shots has led to a situation of persisting excess death out to at least the end of 2024.

The upshot is that, if laws are passed there, laws forcing citizens to accept official medical “treatments” which have not been proven to be safe and effective for almost all people, almost all of the time, then great harm can come to unsuspecting citizens. If something like COVID 2.0 hits Singapore, new treatments could be mandated.

But it is not the place of the government to interfere in the practice of health care.

Reference

[enforced healthcare in Singapore] — https://singaporelegaladvice.com/law-articles/laws-regulations-governing-infectious-diseases-singapore/

[various charts showing how very high coverage in Singapore led to deaths] — https://ourworldindata.org/coronavirus