One of the selling points of America has been the chance to attain upward mobility, where you might start off in a poor family, but then work hard to make yourself, and your own family, rich. But young socialists today believe that that was never true, and that Capitalism keeps the poor poor, and the rich rich. Let’s find out.

Researchers looked at two birth cohorts, a group of people born in 1978 and another group born in 1992. Before looking at the result, let’s check for the level of capitalism in society when each of those birth cohorts reached age 20. Two measures that tell you how much capitalism (or socialism!) you have are rules and entitlements.

In socialist government, there are more rules. Here are the number of pages of federal rules when each cohort reached age 20:

While both cohorts reached age 20 in the high end of the distribution of total federal rules, there is a noticeable difference in the amount of regulation (i.e., anti-capitalist governance), making it very clear that one group came of age under more capitalism than the other group, which came of age under more socialism.

Another key measure of the amount of capitalism (or socialism) in a nation is entitlement spending as a percent of GDP:

When the 1978 birth cohort reached age 20, entitlements were just over 10% of GDP, but when the 1992 birth cohort reached age 20, entitlements were almost 15% of GDP. This can be roughly characterized as being “one-third more socialist” (or one-third less capitalist). So, the cohorts can be categorized by the amount of capitalism.

Now let’s check the upward mobility found under capitalism, versus that found under socialism:

It used to be the case that almost 14% of white kids born into the bottom quintile of income made it to the top quintile, but after we drifted away from capitalism — i.e., more government regulations; more government entitlement spending — upward mobility slowed down, and just under 12% of white kids could make it to the top.

At the far-right column, being born into the top quintile, there was a 34% chance of staying there under capitalism but, under socialism, there was a 38% chance of staying there (i.e., of staying rich after being born rich).

A roughly similar situation happened to the black kids, who also did better under capitalism than they did under socialism, though you have to look more carefully to see how the opportunities for blacks to get ahead in life has been diminished by the recent increase in socialism inside of the USA:

For black kids born into the second column (born into Q2), 4.9% made it into the top quintile when the USA was “more capitalist” — but under more socialist policies, just 4.4% of them made it into the top quintile. A similar finding is true for the black kids born into the middle (Q3) quintile of income (the 40th Percentile to 60th Percentile).

The evidence suggests that capitalism allows for upward mobility, and that socialism destroys upward mobility — turning society into a caste system where the rich stay rich, and the poor stay poor. To fix this problem, we can restore the “creative destruction” of capitalism in the United States, improving our chances to get ahead.

Reference

[number of pages of federal regulations (Code of Federal Regulations)] — https://regulatorystudies.columbian.gwu.edu/regstats

[GDP] — U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Gross Domestic Product [GDP], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/GDP

[entitlements] — U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Personal current transfer receipts: Government social benefits to persons [A063RC1], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/A063RC1

[increased socialism led to lost upward mobility in USA] — https://opportunityinsights.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/ChangingOpportunity_Paper.pdf