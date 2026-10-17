NOTE: A prior report on this topic is here.

To enact socialism, you have to grow the government so that it is large and powerful enough to be able to pick the winners and the losers in society. In the USA, not much socialism existed in 1987, but 38 years later, a big increase in government intervention (read: anti-capitalist, or socialist, policies) had taken place. Inequality in 1987 was good:

1987

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The “GDP per capita” is a measure of the mean (average) income in a nation, and it is on the horizontal axis. As it grows (moves to the right), then you hope that the median income (50th Percentile) grows as well — so that people do not get left behind. In 1987, median income was above trend for the USA, indicating less inequality here.

2025

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But after copying the rest of the world and adopting the socialist (“Big Government”) policies that the rest of the world had adopted, we have now reached the point where the income inequality in the USA is just as bad as it is in the rest of the world. In other words, median income has fallen in relation to average income.

To fix this, we can reduce the size and the scope of government in the USA, and restore a system of sound money like we had under the Gold Standard, returning ourselves to the capitalism of the past, even if the rest of the world obstinately decides to keep turning itself into a socialist hell-hole.

Reference

[income inequality by the relation of the median to the mean] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/median-daily-per-capita-expenditure-vs-gdp-per-capita?xScale=linear&yScale=linear&time=earliest