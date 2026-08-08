Socialism kills innovation, which kills the growth in productivity, or the output-per-hour-of-labor. If you do not make more output per hour of labor, then it is impossible for your real wage to rise (because your employer funds your wages by selling that output). Under capitalism, the real economy could grow by 4%-to-5% in a year:

But notice what has happened as we moved away from capitalism and toward “Big Government” socialism lately: Real growth rates have now been cut by more than half. When just tabulating the transport of physical items, real growth over 8-year periods reveals that we have not averaged 2% yearly growth in physical output since 2017:

NOTE: For the 8 years from 2009-2017, transport of physical items grew by 2.5% yearly.

Average yearly growth for the 8 years of 2017 to 2025 was not even 1% a year. The evidence suggests that we need to return to the capitalism of the 1950s and 1960s, removing the regulatory state and the central planning and centralized spending which have accrued since then.

Don’t let socialists use this failure to argue for yet more socialism. The reason that we can no longer average even 1% yearly growth over 8-year periods is not due to capitalism, it is due to socialism.

Reference

FRED series:

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