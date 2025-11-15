NOTE: A prior report on this topic is here.

When the government divides those with jobs into those old enough to have a job (age 16+), this chart is formed:

The drop from a peak value just over 64% down to a 2024 value of 60%, in relative terms, is approximately 6% (60 is approximately 6% lower than 64). But the government relies on something called the Establishment Survey, asking employers about their payrolls. The problem with this is that some people work two jobs.

When asking establishments about their payrolls, the people who work two jobs get counted twice, producing an inflation of the actual number of people who are employed. When those forced to work two jobs (to cover their expenses) get counted twice, then it makes it appear as if 160 million Americans are employed:

But a better metric is to use the number of tax returns reporting wages. Here is a chart produced from that better metric:

Using this better metric, we find that the real drop in the share of adults having a job, from a peak of around 52%, is 7% in relative terms. So another thing that the official statistics hide is the changing relation between job growth and population growth. From 1992-2000, an average of 1.7 million new jobs got created each year:

As seen above, this led to a greater share of all adults being employed, going from 50% up to 52% (a relative increase of 4% in the share of all adults employed). But from 2001-2022, only an average of 0.9 million new jobs got created each year:

This dramatically-slower job growth under the more socialist policies which prevailed after 2001 led to the situation where only 48.5% of all adults are employed — a drop of 7% from peak values. As stated before, the best solution is to shrink the federal government in terms of size and scope, cutting it by a third or more.

In other words, to survive as a nation, we need to return to the economic freedom of the past.

Reference

