In 1991, a patent was issued for dumping particles of aluminum oxide among others into the greenhouse gas layer found from 7 kilometers up to 13 kilometers of altitude, purportedly so as to offset global warming.

The 2013 IPCC report on Climate Change mentioned the possibility of using solar geoengineering and, by 2015, four whistleblowers from the Spanish Meteorological Agency said that planes were deliberately dumping chemicals into the sky.

Importantly, no known law exists preventing such experiments, but weather modification is a long-standing desire of militaries around the world — even if it ends up harmful to life on Earth.

Two important aspects of the aerial “chemical dumping” of geoengineering are aluminum bio-accumulation and the noxious chemical composite known as coal fly ash — known for its high arsenic levels, for instance, and also for paramagnetic properties which make it respond to electromagnetic fields.

Aluminum

Back in 1988, the EPA had advised that fresh water should not be found to have levels of aluminum corresponding to 750 micrograms per liter (750 mcg/L) — because it harms fish and other aquatic wildlife:

The most sensitive species was the striped bass, where just 174 mcg/L ended up killing 58% of them. Updated EPA recommendations involve using a model calibrated to different levels of pH and of dissolved organic carbon (DOC) and water hardness — mostly due to calcium carbonate. But the crude 1988 limit conveys a clean number.

The effective concentration that affects 10% of a species is called the EC10 value. In a 2018 report, one species of fish had an EC10 for aluminum of just 98 mcg/L. A 1993 report for human drinking water mentioned that aluminum concentrations of over 80 mcg/L were considered high, and possibly related to developing Alzheimer disease.

But EPA allows aluminum levels in drinking water of up to 200 mcg/L (0.2 mg/L):

Sporadic reports sometimes leak out where a super-high concentration of aluminum is found in nature, such as in fresh water, or like this one found in mountain snow (61,000 mcg/L) — 81 times higher than the high 750 mcg/L limit for fresh water above:

The Children’s Health Defense link to the presentation with the screenshot above is also available in the references at bottom.

If aluminum is getting dumped into the atmosphere, it would explain things like the recent die-off of bees — whose tiny bodies accumulate aluminum — and can be a cause of colony-collapse disorder. If pollinators die off, world food production will wane.

Using sarcasm, we’ll then be starving but — because we’ll also have dementia and Alzheimer disease from the bio-accumulation of aluminum — we won’t remember who starved us. The culprits will get away with it.

Coal Fly Ash

When coal is burned, a by-product is captured called “coal fly ash.” Coal fly ash is a waste product (it’s “free”), there are 50 million tons of it, and it is a source of aluminum, and of other potentially-hazardous elements:

Besides having some radioactive uranium in it, disturbing levels of arsenic are in it, and even moderately-high levels of nickel — an element that can make you hyper-sensitive to electro-magnetic fields (EMFs), so that you could become incapacitated by directed EMFs.

Here is some visual “guess-timation” (in parts per million, ppm) regarding the levels showing above, in a few cases being over 100 ppm:

Element …………… ppm

Arsenic ………………. 100

Cadmium ………………. 5

Cerium ………………. 100

Cobalt ………………….. 50

Chromium …….…… 100

Copper ………….……. 200

Lithium ……………… 150

Molybdenum ….…… 50

Nickel …………..……. 100

Antimony …….….…… 10

Selenium ………...…… 10

Uranium …….…..…… 10

Vanadium …….……. 300

There has been suspicion that coal fly ash might be utilized for “geoengineering.” Let’s be vigilant regarding the purity of our air, and convince our legislators to pass laws against dumping chemicals into the sky, like House Bill 1700-FN in New Hampshire:

Reference

[patent to dump aluminum and other chemicals into sky] — Chang, DB, Shih, IF. Stratospheric Welsbach seeding for reduction of global warming; 1991. Available from: https://patents.google.com/patent/US5003186A/en

[2013 IPCC report mentions geoengineering] — Stilgoe, J. Why has geoengineering been legitimised by the IPCC? The Guardian; 2013. September 27 Available from: https://www.theguardian.com/science/political-science/2013/sep/27/science-policy1

[European Parliament topic in 2015: GeoEngineering whistleblowers from Spain] — https://www.europarl.europa.eu/doceo/document/E-8-2015-007937_EN.html

[comprehensive geoengineering review] — Deruelle, Fabien. "Are persistent aircraft trails a threat to the environment and health?" Reviews on Environmental Health, vol. 37, no. 3, 2022, pp. 407-421. https://doi.org/10.1515/reveh-2021-0060

[1988 EPA report on aluminum] — Ambient Water Quality Criteria for Aluminum - 1988. United States Environmental Protection Agency. Office of Water Regulations and Standards Criteria and Standards Division Washington, DC 20460. EPA 440/5-86-008. August 1988. https://www.epa.gov/sites/default/files/2019-02/documents/ambient-wqc-aluminum-1988.pdf

[aluminum EC10 of just 98 mcg/L] — Cardwell AS, Adams WJ, Gensemer RW, Nordheim E, Santore RC, Ryan AC, Stubblefield WA. Chronic toxicity of aluminum, at a pH of 6, to freshwater organisms: Empirical data for the development of international regulatory standards/criteria. Environ Toxicol Chem. 2018 Jan;37(1):36-48. doi: 10.1002/etc.3901. PMID: 28667768. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28667768/

[drinking water with over 80 mcg/L of aluminum is potentially toxic] — Giordano R, Costantini S. Some aspects related to the presence of aluminium in waters. Ann Ist Super Sanita. 1993;29(2):305-11. PMID: 8279721. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8279721/

[EPA allows aluminum up to 200 mcg/L] — EPA. https://www.epa.gov/sdwa/secondary-drinking-water-standards-guidance-nuisance-chemicals

[CHD episode with screenshot showing Mt. Shasta snow with 61,000 mcg/L of aluminum] — Children’s Health Defense program. https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/are-the-skies-poisoning-us

[coal fly ash report] — Trace Elements in Coal Ash. https://pubs.usgs.gov/fs/2015/3037/pdf/fs2015-3037.pdf