This Thanksgiving, let’s all be thankful for not living in the following world:

Winston shouted at the government official who wanted to scan his wrist to see if he was up-to-date on the new vaccines, so that he would be allowed to enter the grocery store to buy some food for his family. The official pointed a cell phone at Winston and pressed a red “target” button.

At that point, a nearby 5G tower trained itself on Winston.

Winston fell to the ground in agonizing pain, as the 5G tower activated magnetic elements in Winston’s body. The government had been spraying magnetic elements into the air with airplanes, and into the water and on the food, so that people could not escape being hyper-susceptible to electromagnetic fields (EMFs).

It had also been using experimental shots devised in order to increase electrosensitivity, so that people could be instantly “taken down” with EMFs. The people were told that the shots were necessary in order to engage in public life, and people could not even keep their jobs unless they agreed to take them twice a year.

Winston was face-down on the ground in pain but held up his wrist in desperation so that the government official could scan it to allow Winston to feed his family. Cruelly, the official kept the EMFs trained on Winston while scanning Winston’s wrist, and only stopped them after a long-pause after getting back the results.

Winston was able to feed his family that day.

The End