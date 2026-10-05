Home prices and rents in Spain have been rising sharply, and the people are getting angry with the steep loss of affordability in Spain. When capitalism is followed, things become more affordable over time. An example is electricity from 1914 to 1964 (electricity was cheaper a half-century later, rather than rising in price).

In the least, they do not progressively become “less affordable” over time (although real home prices can rise by an average of up to 0.65% - 1.3% per year under capitalism).

Under capitalism, unhampered innovation creates productivity gains. These gains in what can be produced inside of an hour of one’s time make us “time rich” — where less of our personal time is involved in garnering the necessary funds to pay for things wanted and needed. But under socialism, like Spain practices, affordability drops.

Under socialism, innovation becomes hampered, and productivity gains drop and — eventually — the affordability of a given living standard becomes progressively out-of-reach for the average citizen. In Spain, the real price of residential property is rising by 10% year-over-year — pricing the average citizens out of the housing market.

To fix this, Spain could reject socialism and adopt capitalism as the governing principle over their nation. The alternative is to perform socialism “harder” — but given how Spain has gone for 30 years without progress, that will only making things worse. Since 1995, Spain (solid blue) is no better off, though the US is 40% better off:

30 years without any progress

[click to enlarge]

NOTE: Industrial production (minus Construction) in 2024 in Spain was no better than it was 30 years prior, in 1995.

Reference

[under capitalism, electricity prices dropped for 50 years] — U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers: Electricity in U.S. City Average [CUUR0000SEHF01], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CUUR0000SEHF01

[under socialism, real prices on needed things can go up by 10% per year] — Bank for International Settlements, Real Residential Property Prices for Spain [QESR368BIS], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/QESR368BIS

[US grew 40% better off since 1995] — Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Production, Sales, Work Started and Orders: Production Volume: Economic Activity: Manufacturing for United States [PRMNTO01USQ661N], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/PRMNTO01USQ661N

[Spain is 0% better off since 1995] — Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Production, Sales, Work Started and Orders: Production Volume: Economic Activity: Industry (Except Construction) for Spain [ESPPROINDQISMEI], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/ESPPROINDQISMEI