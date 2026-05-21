If a political candidate has broad public support, then there is a general interest in getting him or her elected. When examining out-of-state money brought in to get him or her elected, you can look at donations from the top-10 cities. As $7 million total had come in, here is an estimate of Kentucky’s District 4 race between Massie and Gallrein:

And here is what it looks like when charted:

Keep in mind that only $7 million total had come in, but over $30 million total eventually came in. When a candidate has broad public support, then the top-10 cities do not differ very much from each other. But what if special interest groups want the candidate elected — even if there is no broad public support? Here are percentages:

The evidence suggests that, if you have broad public support, then the top city to back you will be just under 15% of all money coming in from all 10 cities. But if you have only have special interest groups backing you, then the top city donates over 30% of the top-10 cities. The significant difference in distributions “broke” my spreadsheet.

The hypothesis that both candidates had the same type of public support — either both general support or both special interest support — is conclusively rejected. Massie had broader public support and Gallrein had more special interest backing. There is no other way to interpret the donor data.

Reference

[election statistics from back when only $7 million total had been donated] — https://www.opensecrets.org/elections/kentucky/federal/kentucky-district-04/individual_donors?cycle=2026