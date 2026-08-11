Deep’s Newsletter

Deep’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Markker's avatar
Markker
8h

It's interesting to note that some, albeit a few, are reporting baby losses who took them before pregnancy, as the date the death occurred is longer than a pregnancy, 40 weeks, or so. How many more are there not reported? After Thalidomide, in UK and elsewhere probably, was another crime where the actual pregnancy test used involved women given something resulting in many damaged and still birth babies. I only learned about it in the comments of a post. Primodus brand name. news.sky.com/story/primodos-the-scandal-the-timeline-the-devastating-stories-12053827

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Deep Dive · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture