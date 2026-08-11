NOTE: The prior report on this topic is here. Astute readers will note that wording between these two reports appears to be “replicated” — as if I am some type of a “chat bot” mindlessly repeating words on the screen, rather than being a real person. I’m merely trying to economize. I humbly ask you to trust that I am real. ← Not a bot!

The prior report used “fetal death” instead of “spontaneous abortion (miscarriage),” so this update replaces that older work.

As reported by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH , Fauci texted CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy about the potential for COVID shots to cause miscarriage. While he later said there were no red flags and that pregnant women can go ahead and take COVID shots, 12 years of VAERS data say something else:

From 2010 to 2021, a typical number of reports of miscarriages (spontaneous abortions) was 37 (the average value was under 40), but the 2021 amount was 3040, and 3018 (99.3%) out of 3040 were associated with COVID shots:

But we have to adjust data to confirm that a Safety Signal was ignored by Fauci & Co. Here are the raw, unadjusted data, presented as the number of reports of miscarriages (spontaneous abortions) by the year of vaccination:

But CDC and FDA require that rates double before they admit that there are enough data in order to perform follow-up research. On top of that, doses administered in 2021 were 250% of the usual amount of doses given out. On top of that, the media hype around COVID may have increased the propensity to report by up to 4.8x.

Correcting for all of this reveals that a Safety Signal remains:

After years prior to 2021 were adjusted upward by 12x:

\(2.5 * 4.8 = 12x\)

The prior years were still less than half of 2021 (2021 was still more than double, indicating a Safety Signal). While the overall numbers of COVID shots in 2021 indicate a miscarriage reporting rate of 6 miscarriages per million COVID shots doses, women of reproductive age are only 22% of the population.

Adjusting the rate upward proportionally reveals a reporting rate of 27 reports of miscarriage per million COVID shots given to women of reproductive age.

The evidence suggests that Fauci & Co. dropped the ball and did not perform proper follow-up on the signals that were coming out of VAERS regarding miscarriage (spontaneous abortion) after COVID shots.

Reference

[online VAERS search tool using search code: 10000234 for miscarriage] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php

[media hype leads to 4.8x the number of nonfatal adverse event reports] — https://www.mdpi.com/2813-0618/4/2/8

[498 million doses in 2021 was ~2.5x the typical number of adult doses delivered] — https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations