Background

Author John Leake recently commented on some of the journal writings of the recent Minneapolis shooter who shot children in a Catholic school. The shooter had apparent gender dysphoria, and John reveals how the writings indicate poor mental health. Recall that the 2023 Nashville school shooter also had gender dysphoria.

A Midwestern Doctor has penned a comprehensive essay on the link between school shootings and SSRI antidepressant medications. This post will tie both of those two lines of reasoning together, and will introduce a third concept: suggestibility. In the 1962 film, The Machurian Candidate, soldiers go through a mind-bending protocol.

The reason to control the minds of the soldiers is so that they can go back to the United States in order to do harm — but without the real bad guys (the asian Communists) having to face any kind of accountability for the harm that is about to be done, because they were able to use suggestibility to get stooges to do the harm for them.

Bad Guys must remain hyper-selective

But when attempting to get stooges to do harm for you, you have to be confident that they are suggestible enough. Much money and time may go into the mind-bending protocol, and you need to make certain that it isn’t wasted. Only 1 in every 7 people — or 15% — is highly susceptible to mind-control techniques:

One way to gain the confidence that you need in order to know if you have enough suggestibility over someone, is to see if you can get them to change their gender. At baseline, less than 1 in 10,000 human beings — less than 0.01% overall, with original males and original females included — have gender dysphoria:

That background rareness affords very high confidence in the ability to shape someone else’s thoughts — because positive evidence of someone transitioning across genders will almost always be attributable to your efforts, rather than to an organic process which was going to happen anyway on its own (it happens too rarely).

When not even 1 in every 10,000 people has gender dysphoria, the chance is very low to have two school shooters with it within 2 years of each other. Instead of it being a coincidence, the more-likely explanation is indoctrination by nefarious others who have been — and still are — largely remaining in the background.

Being an automatic minority group also helps out any nefarious purposes when building a narrative around school shootings, including victim-shaming. Abrupt transitions in important people would be especially suspect, such as the lightning-fast transition of Wiki-leaks accomplice, Bradley Manning (to Chelsea Manning):

The SSRI angle

Regarding the susceptibility to hypnosis, a related trait is called Absorption — i.e., “ability to experience altered states of consciousness characterized by intensely focused attention.” A 2005 study revealed a link between the Absorption trait and polymorphisms in (variation in) the serotonin 2a receptor (5-HT2a):

The very first “selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI)” — fluoxetine (Prozac) — was approved by the FDA in December of 1987:

And the very next year, a flurry of school shootings began:

Notice that the shooter was female. This is the second school shooter in the USA who had shot kids, though the first-ever U.S. shooter to ever enter the school in order to shoot kids. The first school shooter to ever shoot kids was 9 years prior, and that “first-ever” school shooter was also a female (Brenda Spencer), shooting from her own house:

Before Brenda Spencer, the first-ever instance of targeting school children in the United States (but with explosives, not guns) was 52 years prior, when Andrew Kehoe blew up a school in 1927. Andrew and Brenda were likely not indoctrinated by any nefarious interests, and their crimes were likely organic, rather than facilitated.

More likely, Andrew and Brenda simply had an organic deficiency of conscience. Given the genetic stability of humankind, you would then expect a heinous act against school children, once every 52 years or so (or about two of them per century).

By 1992, the rate of school shootings where children were shot was 3 per decade (one every 3.3 years). But the frequency of school shootings is much higher now. The stark contrast of “then-versus-now” reveals that the change was not organic, but that it is being facilitated somehow. Culture in the USA has been in decline, but why?

The most likely reason for cultural decline is that bad guys are facilitating it. The evidence of propaganda since COVID is overwhelming. No one can keep a straight face and say that all parties always meant well through that debacle. Even President Trump was targeted, which means that the dark forces we face definitely do exist.

The botched kidnapping of Gov. Whitmer — with even more FBI informants than genuine actors — revealed to us that the Intelligence Community has been guilty of grooming domestic terrorists, though we do not know for how long they have been making themselves guilty of that type of behavior. Hopefully, this can be overcome.

Reference

