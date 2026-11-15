When COVID hit, public health officials gave guidance involving 4 or 5 actions:

While the image insinuates — without evidence — that wearing a mask protects others, let’s focus on the 4 things that public health officials told us to do with COVID:

When sick with COVID, these health officials told us, then stay home, get rest, drink water, and take Tylenol (acetaminophen). But was this “good guidance” when the metric for evaluating it is to judge it by whether it was evidence-based? For example, is it the case that staying home and out-of-the-sun is good for respiratory illness?

1958 British Birth Cohort

By investigating almost 7,000 Britons born in 1958, it had been discovered that respiratory infections are seasonal, and inversely proportional to the level of active vitamin D:

The light-shade is the level of active vitamin D (25-Hydroxyvitamin D) and it is scored at left, where the values are in the units of nmol/L. To convert them to the units of ng/mL, you divide by 2.5. A value of 50 nmol/L then becomes 20 ng/mL — the cutoff utilized by many nations for deficiency. Note that months Jan-May = deficiency.

Vitamin D builds up during summer, as people get more and more sun. This increase in vitamin D causes respiratory infection rates to plummet, by mechanisms that are now well-proven in-vitro (in cell cultures). The most-protective levels of active vitamin D are above 100 nmol/L (above 40 ng/mL), but it takes 4,000-10,000 IU to get there:

Safe at high doses

[click to enlarge]

The top graph shows the levels when taking 10,000 or 4,000 or 400 IU of vitamin D per day as a daily supplement. If the box is above 100 nmol/L, then that means that 75% of the people were above 100 nmol/L — where vitamin D protects best against infections. In this 3-year (36-month) trial, no major side effects were found.

The main scare — elevated serum calcium — is depicted by the dotted line in the lower graph, where values above 2.55 mmol/L were found (mild hypercalcemia). All of these cases resolved after dietary calcium got reduced. In other words, taking 10,000 IU of vitamin D for 3 years did not lead to any serious adverse effects.

At the bottom-right in the next image, the survival of people hospitalized with COVID shows up for those deficient in vitamin D (red line) or those not deficient (blue line). Notice how the blue line barely drops — indicating that almost all people who get hospitalized with COVID survive, if they have ample vitamin D levels:

Deficiency makes you 15x as likely to die

Those deficient in vitamin D were 15x more likely to die. Most importantly, because the CDC guidance at top was printed on 11 September 2020, then that means that the CDC officials knew about all of this evidence above regarding vitamin D being so promising as a therapy for COVID — yet they still told people to stay inside.

Reference

[respiratory infections are inversely-proportional to vitamin D] — Berry DJ, Hesketh K, Power C, Hyppönen E. Vitamin D status has a linear association with seasonal infections and lung function in British adults. Br J Nutr. 2011 Nov;106(9):1433-40. doi: 10.1017/S0007114511001991. Epub 2011 Jun 6. PMID: 21736791. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21736791/

[10,000 IU a day of vitamin D, for 3 years, did not cause any serious harm] — https://academic.oup.com/jcem/article/105/4/1261/5634116?login=false

[low vitamin D led to COVID hospital patients dying] — Radujkovic A, Hippchen T, Tiwari-Heckler S, Dreher S, Boxberger M, Merle U. Vitamin D Deficiency and Outcome of COVID-19 Patients. Nutrients. 2020 Sep 10;12(9):2757. doi: 10.3390/nu12092757. PMID: 32927735; PMCID: PMC7551780. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7551780/