Some good economic news was reported by Real Clear Markets, but this does not mean that we should let up on the pressure to restore the USA to the type of free market (unregulated) capitalist economy that it had prior to FDR’s New Deal. Here is the orders for durable goods by manufacturers, divided by CPI, and by total adults:

The crude index that is formed represents the change in the real, per capita orders of durable goods by manufacturers. Back in 1999, before Communist China — with access to “slave labor” — entered the World Trade Organization in 2001, the crude index was at about 5.5, but in Q1 2026, we’re still hovering at 3.5 (down by 35%).

The evidence suggests that we have to burn most of the pages in the Code of Federal Regulations, return to sound money, cut the size and scope of government, and do many other things to return to the free market situation of the 1920s in the USA. The work that Trump has done so far is not nearly enough to what we actually need done.

Reference

U.S. Census Bureau, Manufacturers' New Orders: Durable Goods [DGORDER], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/DGORDER

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers: All Items in U.S. City Average [CPIAUCSL], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CPIAUCSL

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Population Level [CNP16OV], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CNP16OV