Sayer Ji recently reported on a cover-up engaged in by U.S. health officials as they became aware of data linking COVID shots to strokes (cerebrovascular accidents). They were covering up as late as 2023, but evidence below shows that they knew about the risk prior to 2022 (they knew about it before 2021 ended). Here are the VAERS reports:

The purple box at right shows the monthly count of reports of stroke in adults within 180 days after taking vaccines that had been given for 24 months from October 2018 (zero reports) to September 2020 (3 reports). The average monthly rate is 1.0 report of stroke per month, from 24 total reports of stroke for 24 months ending with Sep 2020.

At bottom left in blue, March 2021 alone shows 770 stroke reports.

That’s 770x when compared, in a crude way, to the historic monthly average. After “correcting” that value by an expected “6x increase” in reports during COVID shots (i.e., from more total shots taken than usual, and more propensity to report than usual), there is still a maximum residual stroke risk elevation (RSRE) of 128x:

\(\frac{770}{6} = 128x\)

Before the end of 2021, U.S. health officials knew that the reporting rate for strokes was over 100x what is typical for adults taking historic vaccines. The highest month of the previous 24 months was 3 reports, yet March 2021 had 770 reports. A crude test for non-immediate side effects is to check if half of the events occur by Day 9:

[click to enlarge]

Almost half of the reports of stroke after shots taken in March 2021 — this time going out to 365 days post-dose — had onset by Day 9 post-dose, which adds at least some evidence of a causal nature. It looks like health officials knew more than they told us.

Here are the reports by month of injection:

And here is an estimate of the actual background event counts, under the conservative assumption that VAERS is capturing 18% of the background events:

Using the conservative capture rate of 18%, while typical estimates are fewer than 20 strokes each month, March 2021 had over 4,200 strokes occur.

Reference

[monthly adverse event reports of stroke in U.S. adults from October 2018 onward] — https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=VACM&SYMLEVEL=PT&SYMPTOMSPT=Cerebrovascular+accident+%2810008190%29&STATE=NOTFR&WhichAge=range&LOWAGE=18&HIGHAGE=115&V2OCHECKED=ON&V2OLOW=0&V2OHIGH=180&VAX_YEAR_LOW=2018&VAX_MONTH_LOW=10&VAX_YEAR_HIGH=2021