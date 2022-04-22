New Brunswick is a province in eastern Canada with 800,000 people in it. The typical number of fatal strokes (cerebrovascular events) per day is one per day, giving a weekly rate of 8.5 per million.

But that was before 15 May 2021, because there have not been any fatal strokes in New Brunswick since then. If New Brunswick has found a cure for fatal stroke, they should share that information with the rest of the world. It’s selfish not to.

Data anomalies such as 5 full months without even one single death from a cause of death expected to lead to 150 deaths in that time frame are too common now, in the COVID era.

It would be good to obtain autopsies on all 200 who were under 45 who died in the week of 5 Feb 2022, because only about 6 people were supposed to die that week (weekly average for those under 45).

It would also be good to discover if stroke deaths no longer occur in New Brunswick, or if the eradication can be explained via some kind of coding error, or what-have-you.

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