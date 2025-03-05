In politics, you cannot please everyone. That’s because some people at the fringes will always be against the leadership at any given time, regardless of what side of the political spectrum you are on. Back in 1939, 69% of respondents to the Gallup poll said that the federal government should down-size. That’s when it spent 9% of GDP.

But 31% of people “wanted” Big Government — though 9% isn’t very big, and the federal government is about 3 times the proportion of the economy as it was back then:

Even today, as Trump addressed Congress, there were at least 19 protestors who held up signs in protest of making America a great nation again:

The time-stamp (29:05) proves that Trump had just said that he wanted to make America great, but the signs help up show that you cannot please everyone. But history shows that, if you do things right, then you can make 70% of everyone happy, like Ronald Reagan did back in 1986:

Pres. Trump looks to be doing great things for the future of the USA. The final poll for the previous administration showed just 20% approval. Let’s see how far Trump can raise it.

Reference

