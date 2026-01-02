Back in 2013, there were 400,517 deaths categorized as accidental, of which 7.8% of them (31,240) were “sudden deaths” — mostly from heart attacks:

Due to the combination of several factors including population growth, many more sudden deaths were counted up in 2021, providing for an average annual percentage increase in sudden deaths of 6.2%. But from 2021-2023 (after India got exposed to COVID shots), sudden deaths began increasing at twice their natural rate of increase:

Particularly troubling is the share of all sudden deaths in 2023 occurring in those of younger ages:

The 15-year age band of 30-45 had almost as many sudden deaths as the 15-year age band of 45-60. Even the 18-30 age band had more than half as many sudden deaths as those over age 60. The current evidence suggests that COVID shots are linked to steep increases in sudden deaths, and that much of the increase is in younger groups.

The indication is that these younger persons then just begin to “die suddenly.”

Reference

