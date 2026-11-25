As Steve Kirsch recently reported on, a paper by Mostert et al. showed no benefit from COVID shots on the trend in the accumulation of excess death. I ran a USA-only analysis and found out that, even by Summer 2022, the trend in the accumulation of excess death after COVID shots was still running higher than under COVID alone:

The blue section is the accumulation of excess death under COVID without COVID shots, running from Feb 2020 to Nov 2020 — with the best-fit trendline showing an average weekly accumulation of ~9,500 (9,499.18) excess deaths. After the blue section ends, then COVID shots begin (orange section). Week 120 at bottom is the end of May.

That’s the end of May in 2022, and the accumulation rate of excess death under COVID shots was still running higher than it had been running under COVID alone. After Summer 2022, people largely stopped taking the COVID shots, and excess death (finally) began to creep down below the COVID trend (stopped shots => stopped death).

The evidence suggests that COVID shots increased the accumulation rate of excess death in the USA.

Reference

https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/excess-deaths-cumulative-economist-single-entity