NOTE: The prior report on this topic is here.

If you take the vote shares for U.S. Senate races in the Midterm, and then you divide it by the vote share of the party in the General election that took place two years prior, then you get a range of ratios:

1990 Midterm

1994 Midterm

1998 Midterm

2002 Midterm

But instead of a range for 2026, you get a concentration:

2026 Midterm

The concentration is best-explained by the vote shares being derived by mathematical algorithm using the prior General election results, rather than those vote shares being the result of an organic process where actual votes from actual people were counted.

Reference

https://uselectionatlas.org/RESULTS/