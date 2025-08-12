As reported by The Defender, stillbirths surged in a hospital in downtown Fresno, California — after the experimental COVID shots had rolled out. Community Regional Medical Center may be the site where most Fresno County births take place, so I grabbed the county birth data for July 2021:

With 1,264 hospital births in the month of July 2021, there were 22 stillbirths at Community Regional alone. If 100% of the births in the entire county had went through Community Regional, then that makes for a stillbirth rate of 17.4 stillbirths per 1,000 live births. If 75% of the births went through Community Regional, the rate is 23.2.

If just half of all births went through Community Regional, then the rate is 34.8 stillbirths per 1,000 live births. If just 25% of all births went through Community Regional, then the rate is 69.6 stillbirths per 1,000 live births. It is not expected that any less than 25% of all hospital births in Fresno would go through Community Regional.

To get perspective on these rates, which begin at 17.4 and then rise, here is the state-wide rate for California:

With a prior expectation of 5.2 or 5.3 stillbirths per 1,000 live births, the minimum rate of 17.4 is alarming — it is more than triple of what would be expected. The standard deviation of stillbirth rates in California is just 0.136 stillbirths per 1,000 live births — meaning that the minimum value of 17.4 is 91 standard deviations above the mean.

The evidence suggests that an environmental trigger caused the July 2021 stillbirth rate to reach higher than 17 stillbirths per 1,000 live births, because the common causes of variation in the rate (embodied by the yearly deviation in the rate) cannot explain the deviation witnessed in July 2021.

A stillbirth rate is not a rate that can (at least) triple “naturally” — as that involves a deviation that is 91 standard deviations above the mean, which is unheard of.

Reference

[whistleblower complaint filed regarding surge in stillbirths] — https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/Complaint-2.pdf

[births by month and county in California] — https://data.chhs.ca.gov/dataset/live-birth-profiles-by-county/resource/d6c30e46-8618-407a-ba5a-bae308f86a1c

[historic stillbirth rate for California] — https://starlegacyfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/stillbirth-state-scorecard-2021-california.jpg