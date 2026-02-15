NOTE: This report was inspired by a recent release from Racket News.

While perusing the PDF file on Arctic Frost that was uploaded by Senator Chuck Grassley, it makes you realize how deep the corruption goes in the Deep State “entrench-ocracy” (entrenched bureaucrats). U.S. citizens were treated as criminal suspects if they had signaled that they were interested in promoting election integrity:

Key persons in key individual states — where massive amounts of voter fraud were suspected — were then “targeted” by the Biden Intelligence Community, including people associated with Turning Point, USA, such as Tyler Bowyer:

And then I got knocked into the back of my seat when I scrolled down to Suspect #21 on this list:

The evidence suggests that the Intelligence Community either stole the presidential election of 2020, or worked to run cover for other nations tampering with our elections, such as China. An Intelligence Community should not be deciding who the president is going to be, and they also should not work along with hostile foreign powers.

Reference

[Arctic Frost put hundreds, and likely, thousands, of people under surveillance] — https://www.grassley.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/arctic_frost_197_subpoena_records_obtained_by_chairman_grassley.pdf