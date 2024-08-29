Steve Kirsch reported on an article in The Lancet that had this to say about deaths from June 2022 to June 2023 in those of age 50-64 (emphasis added):

Deaths involving cardiovascular diseases were 33% higher than expected, while for specific cardiovascular diseases, deaths involving ischaemic heart diseases were 44% higher, cerebrovascular diseases 40% higher and heart failure 39% higher. Deaths involving acute respiratory infections were 43% higher than expected and for diabetes, deaths were 35% higher. Deaths involving liver diseases were 19% higher than expected for those aged 50–64, the same as for deaths at all ages.

The article raised concern that we have got to find out what it is that is causing sustained increases in deaths across multiple years. If there is a year with 7% excess death in it, that is a big deal. It would be a bigger deal if there were two years in a row with an average of 7% excess death in them. Here are some USA numbers on this:

The dots represent two years ending on the year shown, as compared to the two years immediately prior — producing a rolling indicator of excess death. The first dot at left is year 1962 and 1963 as compared to 1960 and 1961. Notice how it was never the case that any 2-year stretch of deaths exceeded the prior 2 years by any more than 3%.

But then 2021 “happened.”

If we extend the time period of analysis to 4 years compared to the prior 4 years, here is how it works:

This time we use the beginning of the 4 years as the marker, looking forward in time 4 years from the stated date, and comparing results to the 4 years prior to the stated date. Here is the all-ages UK data first:

EXAMPLE: At the 1988 year, the graph shows that — when the 4 years of 1988, 1989, 1990, and 1991 get compared to the 4 years prior (to 1984, 1985, 1986, and 1987) — then the excess death works out to -2%.

In this analysis, it was never the case that any 4 years had 4% excess death over the 4 years prior. But individual age group data goes back to include the 1918 Spanish Flu. While young adults only comprise less than 10% of all recorded deaths, here are the young adults first:

In modern peacetime (1918-), there was never a case where any young adult age group had 4 years of 10% excess death, although during World War II the age 20-24 group saw sustained excess death of over 100%. But as said before, young adults comprise less than 10% of all recorded deaths, so to find the death limits, focus on older adults:

Notice how, in modern times (1918-), it was never the case that any older adult age group experienced sustained excess death of 7%. Not only does the aggregate excess death fail to ever reach 7% sustained, but you don’t even see any of the main subgroups reaching excess death of 7% sustained. This gives us a historic truism:

In modern peacetime, sustained excess death of 7% is unheard of.

But if it is unheard of for a modern nation to experience sustained excess death that averages out to 7% or more over the course of 4 straight years, then what do we make of these recent 4 years of excess death in the UK?

[green marks added]

The registered deaths are 109% of expectations, meaning that — over the course of 4 years — the average yearly excess death was 9%.

Evidence suggests that, during peacetime and in the era of modern medicine, 7% excess death cannot be sustained for multiple (4+) years. The finding of sustained 9% excess death in the UK has no precedent in modern (1918-) history. The only historic cause which had been able to sustain excess death that high is war (an external cause).

In modern (1918-) times, natural cause deaths (e.g., diseases) have not ever led to sustained excess deaths of 7% or higher. There is no historic precedent for a “disease” that is somehow able to cause sustained excess death of 7% or higher for 4 years or more.

