While regular cells are mortal, cancer cells are immortal. If something makes cells immortal in a lab, then it should be suspected as a carcinogen (cancer-causing agent). Though SV40 has little effect on the human fibroblast cells that are easy for research labs to obtain, when checked against some cell types, SV40 creates immortal cells:

The creation of immortal human cell lines in laboratories is a big deal, and should not be taken lightly. If SV40 can do it, then the Precautionary Principle requires that we make an effort to officially classify it as a human carcinogen. Because mRNA shots have been found to contain some SV40, it follows that such shots could cause cancer.

Reference

[SV40 creates immortal cells] — SV40 and human mesothelioma. https://tlcr.amegroups.org/article/view/35999/html