As reported by Alex Berenson, kids who take COVID shots have more adverse symptoms after follow-up for the 6 months after their first infection and for the 6 months after their second infection. Here is the study that reported this:

And here is where they ended up reporting it (in their data supplement to the study):

This is Table S21, showing rates for adverse events — after a first COVID infection and also after a second one — in kids who took COVID shots. The next table (Table S22) gives the corresponding figures for the kids who did not take the COVID shots. I selected items and graphed them:

[click to enlarge]

While the fourth and fifth conditions from the left were not much different between the jabbed kids and the unjabbed ones (legend at right shows v = jabbed and uv = unjabbed), the other 5 conditions were worse for jabbed kids:

The rate of finding abnormal liver enzymes was always more than double in jabbed kids — whether you are comparing the first infection or the second one to the unjabbed kids. The rate of finding dysautonomia like postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS (e.g., heart palpitations when standing up quickly) also doubled.

Evidence suggests that COVID shots make kids unhealthy after they become infected with COVID.

Reference

[Lancet study showing more adverse conditions among jabbed kids] — https://www.thelancet.com/journals/laninf/article/PIIS1473-3099(25)00476-1/fulltext