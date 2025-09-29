After finding out that some of our “top brass” is tarnished …

… hopefully there will be a reinvigoration to look into the covert use of energy weapons on unsuspecting American patriots …

To those in charge:

Please allow Mark Lenzi to testify in front of the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, even if, at first, it must be done in a closed-door session. We cannot afford to have our people continually being “neutralized” by secret weapons.

Reference

[some of the top brass in the U.S. is tarnished] — https://www.newsbreak.com/the-washington-times-1720242/4252677202823-house-intelligence-leader-fired-dia-chief-mishandled-havana-syndrome-cases

[we can’t afford to have our people continually being “neutralized”] — https://thehill.com/opinion/national-security/5521856-why-im-testifying-today-on-havana-syndrome/