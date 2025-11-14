NOTE: Previous posts on this topic are here and here.

Official jobs reports sometimes hide the true, underlying picture of job creation in the USA. Technically, a presidential administration does not create jobs, but gets out of the way enough in order for the markets to create jobs. If government gets too large and intrusive, job creation suffers. Tax data is arguably the best jobs growth data:

[click to enlarge]

The Reagan administration was the best at staying out of the way regarding job creation, and that administration led to the creation of over 2.5 million jobs per year during 1983-1989. This was welcomed, because the U.S. population was increasing by just over 2 million persons per year (jobs grew even faster than population back then):

But the purple note in the original image — indicating an average annual job growth of less than 1 million new jobs per year — reveals that government has grown too large, is spending too much, and regulating too much. We can’t keep adding 3 million persons per year to the population, but only 1 million jobs per year to the economy.

The evidence suggests the need for a dramatic reduction in the size and scope of government (a reduction of one-third or more in the number of federal agencies, the yearly spending, the regulatory burden, etc.).

Reference

[number of tax filers reporting wages] — https://www.irs.gov/statistics/soi-tax-stats-individual-time-series-statistical-tables

[population growth] — World Bank, Population, Total for United States [POPTOTUSA647NWDB], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/POPTOTUSA647NWDB