Back in 1993, the Oxford Companion to Politics of the World was published. Robert J. Art was the author of the section entitled “Bureaucratic Politics” and he had this to say:

“The marshaling of expertise to solve difficult problems became a cover for bureaucrats to serve the interests of their own organizations at the expense of the public interest and other bureaucracies with which they competed for resources and influence.”

Notice how the two-step goal is to (1) first, become the top bureaucrat; and (2) then, pretend to serve the interest of the public while secretly serving the interests of your own organization or your own cronies. It is a fatal-flaw in top-down systems that — due to the two-tiered society they create — there can be no accountability at the top.

The better alternative to being ruled by the experts (“technocracy”) is self-rule, and the best way to implement self-rule in a society is with capitalism and representative government. But technocrats do not want capitalism and representative government:

The CEO of Palantir, Alex Karp, is a Technocrat, and he is not planning to increase the capitalism inside of the USA, and he is not planning to increase the representative nature of our government, either — i.e., returning us to the “clean” constitutional republic prescribed for us by our founding fathers in the Big 3 founding documents:

Declaration of Independence U.S. Constitution Bill of Rights

Instead, he plans on implementing something that will take us farther away from the founding ideal — perhaps even creating “Pre-Crime” where U.S. citizens get arrested in the middle of the night by a secret government strike force (“Pre-Cops” — cops that nab you before you have done anything wrong). It is a debate worth having.

On that note, here is his 22-point plan, with comments interjected:

1. Silicon Valley owes a moral debt to the country that made its rise possible. The engineering elite of Silicon Valley has an affirmative obligation to participate in the defense of the nation.

My comment: This sounds too much like he’s making an excuse to enlarge Big Brother surveillance in the US, by telling us “we deserve that much from him.”

2. We must rebel against the tyranny of the apps. Is the iPhone our greatest creative if not crowning achievement as a civilization? The object has changed our lives, but it may also now be limiting and constraining our sense of the possible.

My comment: This part (i.e., people too-addicted to their iPhone) sounds reasonable.

3. Free email is not enough. The decadence of a culture or civilization, and indeed its ruling class, will be forgiven only if that culture is capable of delivering economic growth and security for the public.

My comment: This sounds like Karp is planning on getting away with living a decadent life-style, and that he says that that is going to be okay with the masses, as long as he and the others “throws them some table scraps” every now and again.

4. The limits of soft power, of soaring rhetoric alone, have been exposed. The ability of free and democratic societies to prevail requires something more than moral appeal. It requires hard power, and hard power in this century will be built on software.

My comment: I agree that soaring rhetoric which moral appeal (what he calls “soft power”) is not enough to guarantee the continued existence of free societies, but the solution he proposes is still top-down, while the real solution is the bottom-up Principle of Subsidiarity (all governance shall be governance at lowest-possible level).

5. The question is not whether A.I. weapons will be built; it is who will build them and for what purpose. Our adversaries will not pause to indulge in theatrical debates about the merits of developing technologies with critical military and national security applications. They will proceed.

My comment: This part (that we have to do it before the other guy does it) has the ring of truth to it, but it is only a replay of the arms race during the Cold War. In fighting monsters, however, you have got to make sure that you do not become one.

6. National service should be a universal duty. We should, as a society, seriously consider moving away from an all-volunteer force and only fight the next war if everyone shares in the risk and the cost.

My comment: This is an appeal-to-the-impossible in that it is never the case that everyone will ever share equally in risk and cost. It is not a strong statement showing refined thought on the matter, but it is more like opportunistic propaganda. The end is a Warfare State, the means is to trick people into thinking a military draft is “just.”

7. If a U.S. Marine asks for a better rifle, we should build it; and the same goes for software. We should as a country be capable of continuing a debate about the appropriateness of military action abroad while remaining unflinching in our commitment to those we have asked to step into harm’s way.

My comment: This part sounds reasonable.

8. Public servants need not be our priests. Any business that compensated its employees in the way that the federal government compensates public servants would struggle to survive.

My comment: This part sounds reasonable.

9. We should show far more grace towards those who have subjected themselves to public life. The eradication of any space for forgiveness—a jettisoning of any tolerance for the complexities and contradictions of the human psyche—may leave us with a cast of characters at the helm we will grow to regret.

My comment: This sounds like someone attempting to insulate himself from public criticism, such as someone who may be thinking about creating a system of Pre-Crime (where people are hauled-off in the middle of the night), but who does not want to deal with the public backlash regarding a system which “disappears” people like that.

10. The psychologization of modern politics is leading us astray. Those who look to the political arena to nourish their soul and sense of self, who rely too heavily on their internal life finding expression in people they may never meet, will be left disappointed.

My comment: This is like a double-gaslighting, playing off of the first gaslighting — where propaganda is utilized to make people think public officials are saviors — and then coming back to speak about the bad outcomes which flow from that. In other words, it’s like when your older brother hits you, says sorry, then hits you again.

11. Our society has grown too eager to hasten, and is often gleeful at, the demise of its enemies. The vanquishing of an opponent is a moment to pause, not rejoice.

My comment: This sounds like he is planning on destroying “enemies of the state,” but that he is trying to gain some moral capital by mentioning how it would be bad to “dance on the graves” after these “enemies of the state” are taken out. Being gleeful if they die is not moral, even if it is considered moral that they are forced to die.

12. The atomic age is ending. One age of deterrence, the atomic age, is ending, and a new era of deterrence built on A.I. is set to begin.

My comment: This is just a re-hash of Point 5 (we’re in a digital Cold War right now).

13. No other country in the history of the world has advanced progressive values more than this one. The United States is far from perfect. But it is easy to forget how much more opportunity exists in this country for those who are not hereditary elites than in any other nation on the planet.

My comment: The USA did not adopt “progressive” values until after ~1910, when we had already made huge gains over the entire world. “Progressive” has to be precisely defined here. Progressivism has been destroying the USA for over a century now. The remnants of freedom which we retain is from what happened before 1910, not after.

14. American power has made possible an extraordinarily long peace. Too many have forgotten or perhaps take for granted that nearly a century of some version of peace has prevailed in the world without a great power military conflict. At least three generations — billions of people and their children and now grandchildren — have never known a world war.

My comment: This part sounds reasonable.

15. The postwar neutering of Germany and Japan must be undone. The defanging of Germany was an overcorrection for which Europe is now paying a heavy price. A similar and highly theatrical commitment to Japanese pacifism will, if maintained, also threaten to shift the balance of power in Asia.

My comment: This sounds like fluff without substance. Who, now, neuters Germany? Is there someone, somewhere, who has a lever they can pull — a lever which legally prevents Germany from defending itself? Is there someone, now, who is preventing Japan from defending itself? Who is the “anti-fascist” boogeyman alluded to in this statement?

16. We should applaud those who attempt to build where the market has failed to act. The culture almost snickers at Musk’s interest in grand narrative, as if billionaires ought to simply stay in their lane of enriching themselves . . . . Any curiosity or genuine interest in the value of what he has created is essentially dismissed, or perhaps lurks from beneath a thinly veiled scorn.

My comment: The phrase “where the market has failed to act” has a lot to unpack. First, is the topic a subject on which it is proper for markets to act? Second, has the market been allowed to act, or has there been a government-run monopoly/oligopoly which uninformed people keep referring to as “the market?” First, restore true markets.

17. Silicon Valley must play a role in addressing violent crime. Many politicians across the United States have essentially shrugged when it comes to violent crime, abandoning any serious efforts to address the problem or take on any risk with their constituencies or donors in coming up with solutions and experiments in what should be a desperate bid to save lives.

My comment: This is just another shameless plug for Big Brother surveillance.

18. The ruthless exposure of the private lives of public figures drives far too much talent away from government service. The public arena—and the shallow and petty assaults against those who dare to do something other than enrich themselves—has become so unforgiving that the republic is left with a significant roster of ineffectual, empty vessels whose ambition one would forgive if there were any genuine belief structure lurking within.

My comment: This one puts the cart before the horse, or bails out the water without plugging the hole in the bottom of the boat. Addressing second-order effects as if they were first-order effects is folly. First, remove the incentives that drive white-collar criminals into office (keep offices small: Principle of Subsidiarity). No picnic, no ants.

19. The caution in public life that we unwittingly encourage is corrosive. Those who say nothing wrong often say nothing much at all.

My comment: This part sounds reasonable.

20. The pervasive intolerance of religious belief in certain circles must be resisted. The elite’s intolerance of religious belief is perhaps one of the most telling signs that its political project constitutes a less open intellectual movement than many within it would claim.

My comment: This part sounds reasonable, as long as debate occurs where people’s religious beliefs are allowed to be heavily criticized. While the U.S. Constitution guarantees Freedom of Conscience (in the USA, you get to believe what you want to), it does not guarantee freedom-from-critical-appraisal. Our founding principles are constant.

21. Some cultures have produced vital advances; others remain dysfunctional and regressive. All cultures are now equal. Criticism and value judgments are forbidden. Yet this new dogma glosses over the fact that certain cultures and indeed subcultures . . . have produced wonders. Others have proven middling, and worse, regressive and harmful.

My comment: This part sounds reasonable.

22. We must resist the shallow temptation of a vacant and hollow pluralism. We, in America and more broadly the West, have for the past half century resisted defining national cultures in the name of inclusivity. But inclusion into what?

My comment: This part also sounds reasonable.