The Great Reset’ers are people who mistakenly believe that a One World Government ruled by technocrats is something which might work out well. But all historic evidence points the other way: Technocracy cannot work out well (except for the ruling clique of technocrats, such as those in the Capitol in the film, Hunger Games).

Mises and Hayek had proven by the 1930s that you cannot rule by public committee, because it is impossible for any group of individuals to be up-to-speed on the happenings in all of a nation, let alone in all of the world. Not being up-to-speed with what is going on in a local town, regulations applied to that town will distort markets.

It is the folly of central planning technocrats, who super-confidently presume to know enough about local issues everywhere, and in a short-enough time so they could add or pull back regulations. History shows that they never know enough (always cause distortions). When markets are hampered like that, affordability falls and debt rises:

Public Debt (USA vs. China)

When compared to the USA, China is “more technocratic” and the evolution of public debt reveals that technocracy is not “sustainable” — i.e., in China, government debt as a percentage of GDP more-than-doubled in 10 years. It happens in the government, and it happens in the private sector:

Private Debt (USA vs. China)

When put together, it is easy to see how technocratic rule reduces affordability and therefore leads to the situation where the only way that you can even get by from one day to the next is to progressively go deeper and deeper into debt:

China is approaching a critical threshold level of debt worth 300% of GDP (a break-point). Even the USA is currently flirting with that critical threshold, though the USA is not “more-or-less guaranteed to fail” like the debt trajectory in China reveals. But living in a world where China is on a path to its own failure is dangerous for the USA.

Nations often lash out and try to plunder as they begin to lose economic legitimacy.

The evidence suggests that technocracy doesn’t work, and that it leads to a loss of confidence and legitimacy, which then leads to war and plunder, a vicious cycle. In the USA, we should do everything in our power to prevent the government from encroaching into the private sector markets — as is done in China.

Since 2021, debt in China has grown yearly by an additional 12% of GDP each year**.

While the evolution of debt reveals an upcoming national collapse in China, we should not let it happen to us, also. We should not commit the same mistakes of China, where technocrats use social credit scores and other manipulation tactics in the attempt to steer society toward planned goals. Decentralization is what works.

**If debt grows by an additional 12% of GDP each year — 100% of GDP, 112% of GDP, 124% of GDP, etc. — and GDP itself grows by 6% a year, the time soon comes when the debt load is no longer justified by your productive potential.

Reference

{IMF debt page] — https://www.imf.org/external/datamapper/datasets/GDD