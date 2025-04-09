There have been outbreaks of measles cases in West Texas where there are Mennonites who typically shun vaccination for their children. But Dr. Richard Bartlett was interviewed by Mikki Willis and he said: “[T]his is not acting like measles in the books.” What he meant by that is that there is a stereotypical measles, but this isn’t that.

This isn’t your grandma’s measles.

To explain COVID, it was required to postulate nefarious actions behind-the-scenes. This is because COVID itself was never deadly enough to create the numbers that were being reporting on newscasts, 24 hours each day. In Bergamo, Italy, the weekly death rate rose by 9-fold — over twice the previous world record of infection death.

But when world records are broken, they are not broken with a new record that was over twice as high as the old record. Balancing disease with deception, understanding epidemiological history helps to uncover why the Bergamo numbers must spring up from a deception, rather than springing up from a disease, per se.

Two ways to explain the numbers are that COVID was either being “helped along” or the deaths were being “outright faked.” Because of so many first-hand accounts of deaths, the proposition that deaths were just outright being faked can be ruled out. There was “something” which really did kill people.

You can cut people’s immunity if you hit them with stressors. After hitting mice with 5G radiation for 20 minutes, researchers discovered that a key aspect of immunity had been cut by 50% — and it remained low for 24 hours after the exposure. This gets people “sick” and gets them “into the door” of a facility.

After giving someone “the sniffles” — i.e., making them susceptible to whatever had been circulating in their community — you can chemo-radiologically induce low readings on a pulse oximeter, making them “also” have low oxygen readings, even if the original illness is not virulent enough to cause that type of a thing in people.

The chemo-radiologic stressors that you apply to the victim then make the victim’s hemoglobin bind too tightly to oxygen, preventing oxygen from reaching the vital tissues, even when on advanced oxygen support — an outcome called “refractory hypoxia.” Dr. Pierre Kory reviewed records, and refractory hypoxia was indeed found.

In other words, you can make it so that the measles “is not acting like measles in the books.” If super-high doses of radiation were involved, then they would show up in radiation maps. Here are the cases of measles in Texas:

There is a small, light-blue cluster underneath that Lubbock County tag, but Lubbock County is just a little northeast of the large Gaines County outbreak. Here is the radiation map:

While normal Geiger Counter readings are 30 clicks-per-minute (CPM), Lubbock had readings over 4x the background radiation that is expected. This evidence pieces together with the notion that the current measles outbreaks may be being “helped along” — so that they no longer act like “measles in the books.”

COVID taught us that it is not always the case that hospital administrators have your best interests at heart. At first we thought they might be ignorant, allowing so many extra people to die because of not knowing better. Then it became clear that they did not listen to reason when good evidence of better treatments became known.

Hospitals were even sued in order to get them to begin to give good treatment to patients (because they were unwilling to give good treatments on their own). While Hanlon’s Razor says: “Never attribute to malice that which can be adequately explained by stupidity” — the experience of COVID offers another proverb:

Do not keep trusting people who have a history of being careless with human lives (don’t be “a sucker”). The more popular version of what COVID taught us is:

Fool me once, shame on you.

Fool me twice, shame on me.

The experience in Texas indicates that nefarious actors may be “doubling-down.” Dr. Bartlett even made a comment about how this feels like COVID-all-over-again, only this time, it is the children who are the victims.

