One thing that we can all be thankful for is that there has not been a coordinated conspiracy to make Americans sick in order to gain power and money via unreasonably-high profits which could not have ever come from the free and voluntary transactions to mutual benefit found inside of free markets.

In other words, thankfully, our access to the natural things that keep humans healthy have not been purposefully removed or put further out of reach by a combination of carefully-worded official government policies along with covert operations (Black Ops) conducted by international, often China-based or at least China-influenced, entities and corporations.

This means that we can all rejoice in … er … hang on … this report just came in:

[be thankful for the capacity of humor: our ability to temporarily make light of things]

Breaking Report:

To gain power and money via unreasonably-high profits means that you have got to exit the free market system, and begin to have an authoritarian system where consumers do not get to exercise free choice over the items they consume, but are instead told what to do by a government technocrat: a “captive audience or market.”

If using medicine to obtain this power over others, and this unreasonably-high profit, two good first steps would be to insulate your network from lawsuits and then to take covert steps to prime your “audience” (the people you are going to get power over and extract money from) by insulting their immune systems and removing natural remedies.

In December of 2005, with the Prep Act, providers of “medical countermeasures” were given legal immunity to produce and distribute substances which could end up having very high toxicity in people, as long as a top technocrat had personally signed-off on it. The Brownstone Institute reveals the shady dealings taking place back then:

It is unclear if Chinese spies were involved in helping to get this legislation passed, but it does check off that first box you would need to check, if interested in obtaining power over others and extracting unreasonably-high profits in the process. Step 2 would be to remove the natural remedies to illness, so as to make Americans sicker.

Vitamin C

One thing people need in order to maintain immune function is ample vitamin C. Scientific reviews reveal that ample vitamin C is crucial before and during acute respiratory infection:

To get more Americans to stop ingesting vitamin C, you could find a way to harm the oranges, such as by transporting a disease of oranges found in China over to America:

This disease came out of nowhere in 2005, the same year as the Prep Act:

And the effect was predictable: It began to put orange juice out of reach for many Americans. Modifying the concept of a “time price” used by Gale Pooley over at the Gale Winds substack, the share of weekly wages required to buy a 12-ounce can of frozen OJ concentrate no longer tracks with its “free market price drop” (FMPD) trend:

It took all of 2006 in order to have the effect — one which may have been intended to make frozen orange juice concentrate so pricey that Americans cut back on it — but by 2007, the time price** of it was no longer dropping by half every 35 years, like it does when operating under free market mechanics.

**The “time price” is the time-at-work for an average worker to accrue enough wages to cover the price of an item. In the early 1980s, a 12-ounce can of frozen orange juice concentrate required 0.5% (one 200th) of an entire week of wages. If all wages were put toward frozen OJ concentrate, then in a week you’d have 200 twelve-ounce cans paid for.

Vitamin D

Another thing that can prevent acute respiratory infection is vitamin D, which we mostly get from the sun:

Winter illnesses occur primarily because the half-life of vitamin D — when you stay out of the sun — is approximately 15 days, so that, by the tail end of winter, your levels are below 50 nmol/L (below 20 ng/mL), even though 38 ng/mL (95 nmol/L) would cut your risk of acute respiratory infection by about half.

NOTE: In other words, because of being out of the sun all winter, you face 2x the risk. This risk can also become magnified when keeping people inside, such as when keeping them on a ventilator, until vitamin D drops so low that virtually any random pathogen picked up can become fatal to you (a pseudo-AIDS scenario).

To prevent people from obtaining the necessary vitamin D that keeps their immune systems strong, U.S. officials took a page from China’s “pandemic lock-down” protocol and issued “stay-at-home” orders, keeping Americans out of the sun to keep their levels of vitamin D low — making them hyper-susceptible to normal pathogens.

And putting face-masks on them super-concentrates the oronasal-pharyngeal (mouth, nose, and throat) bacteria that people are getting exposed to, priming-the-pump so that there would then be an inordinate amount of people with influenza-like illnesses.

NAC (along with methylene blue)

In April of 2020, researchers published about a protocol using vitamin C, N-acetyl Cysteine (NAC), and Methylene Blue — citing how promising it would be if it were ever to be applied to COVID. They followed up by proving that it works later on in that same year, but not before the FDA had tried to get NAC pulled from the market.

The evidence suggests that U.S. officials, possibly working with very heavy influence from China, took a series of steps in order to first provide legal liability immunity to providers of “medical countermeasures” and then to make Americans progressively more sick over time, and to prevent them from access to things that could heal them.

By keeping natural vitamin C more expensive, by the selective omission of never mentioning how crucial vitamin D is (and how it fully explains winter illness), and by taking steps to prevent the use of natural therapies, the “medical-industrial complex” has been able to cause suffering and then extract profit from the suffering of others.

Reference

[PREP Act of December 2005] — https://brownstone.org/articles/what-is-the-prep-act/

[up to 3 grams Vitamin C required when ill, if trying to maintain “normal” vitamin C status] — https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7762433/

[disease of oranges brought over from China in 2005] — https://cisr.ucr.edu/invasive-species/huanglongbing-hlb-or-citrus-greening

[disease of oranges brought over from China in 2005] — https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/why-orange-juice-prices-high-000554968.html

[blue-collar hourly wage] — U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Average Hourly Earnings of Production and Nonsupervisory Employees, Total Private [AHETPI], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/AHETPI

[blue-collar hours worked per week] — U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Average Weekly Hours of Production and Nonsupervisory Employees, Total Private [AWHNONAG], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/AWHNONAG

[price of frozen OJ concentrate (per 12 ounce can)] — U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Average Price: Orange Juice, Frozen Concentrate, 12 Ounce Can (Cost per 16 Ounces/473.2 Milliliters) in U.S. City Average [APU0000713111], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/APU0000713111

[vitamin D status is known to be crucial with regard to acute respiratory infection] — https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9900078/

[April 2020 announcement of promising COVID protocol involving NAC] — Hamidi Alamdari D, Bagheri Moghaddam A, Amini S, Hamidi Alamdari A, Damsaz M, Yarahmadi A. The Application of a Reduced Dye Used in Orthopedics as a Novel Treatment against Coronavirus (COVID-19): A Suggested Therapeutic Protocol. Arch Bone Jt Surg. 2020 Apr;8(Suppl1):291-294. doi: 10.22038/abjs.2020.47745.2349. PMID: 32607398; PMCID: PMC7296601. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32607398/