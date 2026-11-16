Lead Stories attempted to debunk a theory that Republicans in 2026 got 15% less than Trump in 2024, and they show a chart suggesting that there was not much to see — saying that the relationship between 2024 and 2026 was not very consistent (so consistent that it brings up the plausibility that it was derived by algorithm).

Here are the Republican vote shares in 2026 Senate races as a fraction of Trump’s 2024 vote share:

From the left, Republican vote shares are highest (Wyoming had the highest percentage Republican vote share), and they drop as you go to the right (Rhode Island had the lowest Republican vote share). The average was 0.841 — meaning that the average state got 84.1% of the vote share that Trump had gotten in that state.

When using 84.1% of Trump’s 2024 vote share to predict the 2026 Senate Republican vote shares, the correlation is high:

To prove it anomalous, historic comparisons would be needed. A pertinent question is:

Have there been other times when correlations also ran above 0.940?

Reference

[hoax alert website says the 15% band is not alarming] — https://leadstories.com/hoax-alert/2026/11/fact-check-15-percent-band-trump-senate-2022-2024.html

[University website cites the Lead Stories report] — https://www.cip.uw.edu/2026/11/10/misleading-charts-credibility-election-fraud-rumors/

[2024 Presidential vote shares] — https://www.wsj.com/election/2024/general

[2026 Senate vote shares] — https://www.wsj.com/election/2026/general

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