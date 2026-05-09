The prior post on this topic is here.

Back when there was more freedom in the world, blue collar workers could afford to buy 25 barrels of crude oil with a weekly paycheck, even after discounting that weekly pay by the employment level, turning it into the lower “pay-per-employable-adult”:

NOTE: World oil prices were for cubic meters, there are 6.29 barrels per cubic meter.

But, due to deficit spending and depletion of economic freedom (movement away from capitalism), the weekly wages of non-supervisory (blue collar) workers no longer could afford to buy 25 barrels of crude oil. The evidence suggests that the energy sector has too many regulations and not enough supply to keep the prices down under inflation.

Interestingly, the domestic price of oil — out of West Texas Intermediate — differed significantly from the world price:

Using domestic prices, a week of wages used to be able to buy 20 barrels.

Reference

[nominal world price for crude oil] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/crude-oil-prices

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Average Weekly Earnings of Production and Nonsupervisory Employees, Total Private [CES0500000030], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CES0500000030

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Employment Level [LNU02000000], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/LNU02000000

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Population Level [CNP16OV], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CNP16OV

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, Spot Crude Oil Price: West Texas Intermediate (WTI) [WTISPLC], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/WTISPLC