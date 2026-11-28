NOTE: A prior report regarding this topic is here.

Texas has more counties in it than any other state. Using races for U.S. Senate, broken down by county, there is usually a mix in the change of [Democrat] - [Republican] vote margins, such as was true in 2012:

2012

Unfortunately, while the website above is awesome, the color scheme is reversed from what is conventional in the USA. Instead of red signifying Republicans, at this website, red = Democrat. The 2012 change from prior election shows up at right, where the red parts at left and in the southern tip of Texas are Democrat gains.

But after Obama got elected for a second term in 2012, then Texas turned against him (blue = Republican):

2014

With no red-shifts in the right-side image, then that means that no single county in Texas experienced a net-shift toward Democrats in the 2014 midterms. This is understandable because Texas as a state has a reputation of being chock-full of conservatives. By the 2018 midterms, business was back to usual:

2018

Once again we see the normal mix that you see in midterm elections, where some of the counties shift left and some of the counties shift right. The same can be said for the general election of 2020, though we were told to believe that more counties in Texas were shifting toward Democrats (red) than were shifting toward Republicans:

2020

The next general election of 2024 largely reversed this brand-new “shift toward Democrats” that was first seen in modern history in Texas in that 2020 election:

2024

The Republicans were “coming back” in Texas, so that that weird, unprecedented shift toward Democrats in 2020 can be explained-away as being the product of election manipulation. But then we got the 2026 midterm results:

2026

No county in Texas shifted toward Republican in 2026 — the first time that this had every happened in modern history, and completely reversing the result of 2014, when the vastly conservative nature of the people of Texas showed up in full force after the second election of Obama for president (and no county shifted toward Democrats).

The evidence suggests that, between 2014 and 2026, Texans turned away from being conservatives, and they began to adopt woke ideology and surrendered their personal sovereignty to the elite globalist technocrats promoting DEI, climate change, and pandemic preparedness politics which surrenders sovereignty to technocrats.

It is either that, or the 2026 midterm election was rigged.

Reference

[margin shifts from one election to the next] — https://uselectionatlas.org/RESULTS/