Telecom companies, like pharmaceutical companies, can either act outside of the law, or they can use influence and pressure to have the law changed so that otherwise-criminal behavior is not explicitly illegal.

While the jury is still out on whether 5G microwave radiation can activate and/or amplify coronavirus in human cells, here is some background on the evolutionarily abrupt increase in electromagnetic radiation of the beings of the earth.

You may have heard stories about pristine German nature preserves where important pollinators like bees experienced a 75% die-off. Such stories are scary:

If we lose the pollinators of planet earth, then our food production plummets.

Bees, and perhaps every aviating species, are very sensitive to electromagnetic fields. Biological sensing of the magnetic field lines of the earth explain how birds can migrate 1000 miles to the exact same plot of land that they went to last year, without getting lost along the way.

But all life is somewhat sensitive to electromagnetic fields, even human life. Nowhere is this more evident than in kids who have been exposed to electromagnetic radiation throughout their developing years.

The evolutionarily-abrupt levels of screen-time of children, along with the annual increase in radiation from wireless devices, pretty much explains a steady rise in brain cancer in children over the last two decades:

The most-likely suspect for the increasing childhood brain cancer incidence is radio-frequency and microwave radiation from wireless devices and cellphones.

While there were only 4 cellular subscribers for every 10,000 people back in 1984, for at least a brief period in the USA, there were over 1.2 cellular subscriptions per capita:

I do not believe that the steep 20% drop in cellphone subscriptions from 2017 to 2018 has been explained — or even the almost-as-steep rise before it — but one conspiracy theory would be that the extra subscriptions caused excess electromagnetic radiation, causing great harm within a few years (and subsequent steep decline in subscribers).

Conspiracy Lane: If your cellphone battery seems to only last a few to several hours, then your phone may be hacked and someone may be using it to emit radiation. Rumors are that Senator Ted Kennedy was given brain cancer — essentially being killed “long-distance” — that way.

If you would like a good night’s sleep, get yourself at least 30 feet away from any wi-fi devices. That means 30-feet away from the nearest wi-fi router, 30 feet away from your very own cellphone, and even 30 feet away from smart-meters and even smart TVs.

Biological effects from radiofrequency and microwave radiation have been noted in cells at power densities as low as 7 milliWatts per meter-squared (7 mW/m^2) — which is far, far below the “safe level” promoted by industry-captured regulatory agencies.

The lowest upper limit ever proposed by the captured regulatory agencies is 2000 to 4000 mW/m^2 — or 2 Watts per meter-squared to 4 Watts/meter-squared.

That’s over 200 times the power density which was proven to cause changes in cell structures and in cellular metabolism, and at least 20 times higher than the dose required to make kids dumb and clumsy, according to psychological tests.

Here is a spreadsheet showing that, somewhere under 1 mW/m^2 (or 0.6 V/m) is a “safe” level of radio-frequency and microwave radiation, but that you can give yourself a dose of 600 mW/m^2 (or 15 V/m) by standing in front of your microwave oven while it runs:

[click on image to enlarge]

The captured regulatory agencies wouldn’t tell you to back away from the microwave, because the 600 mW/m^2 (15 V/m) of radiation that you’ll be getting while standing there is still not enough to reach what they deem as a “safe limit.”

Yet, if you bring a CD player in front of an operating microwave, you can “hear” some microwaves escaping (as crackly static).

In the yellow cell of the spreadsheet above, you can get an idea of the level that is just below what was proven to change cell structures.

In the orange cell, you can see the level of radiation from a cell tower near a school, and how it was that just 100 mW/m^2 (6.5 V/m) was enough to make the kids dumb and clumsy — according to the psychological tests they were given.

In the red cell, you can see how high the night-time exposure got for people in Nigeria sleeping only 200 meters from a cell tower/base station (10 V/m), and just below that is the power density which led to 35% more cancer death in a 2011 study in Brazil.

Because of not traveling as well through air, 5G towers are planned to be within 500 meters of each other. In such a case, however, you are never more than 250 meters from a tower. 5G networks, perversely, would put nearly everyone within 200 meters of a tower — the same distance that led to the 35% increase in cancer death in Brazil.

It may turn out to be the case that 5G was not actually utilized in order to activate or amplify coronavirus infections, but even still, the cancer risk is something that it is too costly to ignore or to sweep under the rug.

Reference

[retracted study attempting to show a link between 5G and COVID] — Fioranelli M, Sepehri A, Roccia M G, Jafferany M, Olisova OY, Lomonosov KM, Lotti T. RETRACTED: 5G Technology and induction of coronavirus in skin cells. J Biol Regul Homeost Agents. 2020 Jul 16:10.23812/20-269-E-4. doi: 10.23812/20-269-E-4. Epub ahead of print. Retraction in: J Biol Regul Homeost Agents. 2020 Jul 16;34(4): PMID: 32668870. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32668870/

[study apparently arguing the other side of the debate: that 5G had nothing to do with COVID] — Bruns A, Harrington S, Hurcombe E. ‘Corona? 5G? or both?’: the dynamics of COVID-19/5G conspiracy theories on Facebook. Media International Australia. 2020 Nov;177(1):12–29. doi: 10.1177/1329878X20946113. PMCID: PMC7404088. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7404088/

[study showing how almost every COVID symptom and outcome, including blood clots, can be a least roughly replicated with 5G] — Rubik B, Brown RR. Evidence for a connection between coronavirus disease-19 and exposure to radiofrequency radiation from wireless communications including 5G. J Clin Transl Res. 2021 Sep 29;7(5):666-681. PMID: 34778597; PMCID: PMC8580522. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8580522/

[review of biological effects of 5G] — Simkó M, Mattsson MO. 5G Wireless Communication and Health Effects-A Pragmatic Review Based on Available Studies Regarding 6 to 100 GHz. Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2019 Sep 13;16(18):3406. doi: 10.3390/ijerph16183406. PMID: 31540320; PMCID: PMC6765906. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6765906/

[Ronald Kostoff et al. pre-print on the effects of 5G] — ADVERSE HEALTH EFFECTS OF 5G MOBILE NETWORKING TECHNOLOGY UNDER REAL-LIFE CONDITIONS. https://www.avaate.org/IMG/pdf/toxicology_letters_pre_proof.pdf

[study showing you can initiate changes in cell structures with power density of only 7 mW/m^2 (1.5 V/m)] — Beneduci A, Chidichimo G, Tripepi S, Perrotta E. Transmission electron microscopy study of the effects produced by wide-band low-power millimeter waves on MCF-7 human breast cancer cells in culture. Anticancer Res. 2005 Mar-Apr;25(2A):1009-13. PMID: 15868940. https://ar.iiarjournals.org/content/anticanres/25/2A/1009.full.pdf

[study showing how, with just a power density of 100 mW/m^2 (6.5 V/m), you can make kids dumb and clumsy] — Meo SA, Almahmoud M, Alsultan Q, Alotaibi N, Alnajashi I, Hajjar WM. Mobile Phone Base Station Tower Settings Adjacent to School Buildings: Impact on Students' Cognitive Health. Am J Mens Health. 2019 Jan-Feb;13(1):1557988318816914. doi: 10.1177/1557988318816914. Epub 2018 Dec 7. PMID: 30526242; PMCID: PMC6775553. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6775553/

[cellular subscriptions in the USA] — World Bank, Mobile Cellular Subscriptions in the United States [ITCELSETSP2USA], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/ITCELSETSP2USA

[Children’s Health Defense litigation efforts] — Children’s Health Defense. The Defender. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/lawsuit-cellphone-brain-cancer-jury-trial/

[5G base stations every 500 meters or less] — News article from Poland. https://scienceinpoland.pap.pl/en/news/news%2C77238%2Cthere-will-be-more-5g-network-base-stations-they-will-send-signals-more-precision

[Nigerian Base Station power densities at given distances] — K O Olawale et al 2021 J. Phys.: Conf. Ser. 2034 012009. https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1742-6596/2034/1/012009/pdf

[study showing 35% more cancer death when you live closer than 200 meters from a base station] — Dode AC, Leão MM, Tejo Fde A, Gomes AC, Dode DC, Dode MC, Moreira CW, Condessa VA, Albinatti C, Caiaffa WT. Mortality by neoplasia and cellular telephone base stations in the Belo Horizonte municipality, Minas Gerais state, Brazil. Sci Total Environ. 2011 Sep 1;409(19):3649-65. doi: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2011.05.051. Epub 2011 Jul 13. PMID: 21741680. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21741680/