NOTE: Title comes directly from an off-hand remark made during the hearing.

RFK Jr. was once again grilled by certain members of Congress during the Ways and Means Committee, certain members who either lack or ignore perspective, and who also may receive money from Big Pharma. If they do receive big donations from the pharmaceutical industry, then it would explain their complete lack of perspective.

Make Diseases Deadly Again (MDDA)?

Mr. Thompson dutifully reads from his script but never gives RFK Jr. a chance to chime in. In this part, he baselessly accuses RFK Jr. of making diseases deadly again. He then says that an example of this new and higher deadliness is that kids have died from measles:

While not as bold as Mr. Thompson, Ms. Sanchez is equally if not more alarmed at the notion that one kid died from measles:

One Death in a Decade

Both Thompson and Sanchez made it a point to have large graphs showing measles cases, attempting to accuse RFK Jr for the recent outbreak of measles — ignoring the immune system insult Americans received from COVID protocols and mandates, like mask-wearing and staying out of the sunlight and taking modified RNA shots.

But is it really true that Mr. Thompson and Ms. Sanchez care about kids? Do they really want to protect the lives of children? Because there are many ways to die, in order to discover if someone cares about protecting lives, you have to discover if they have their priorities in order. Measles scores low on average risk for death in children:

Typically as rare as a lightning strike

The average yearly chance to die from measles is lower than the average yearly chance to be struck by lightning (~1-in-a-million). Lower respiratory infections (e.g., pneumonia) are responsible for more than 28x more child death than measles. But Mr. Thompson and Ms. Sanchez curiously had nothing to say about those infections. Here’s more of that:

Other causes 500x higher than measles

Drowning in water kills over 500 children per year, and so do road accidents, and so does pneumonia (as mentioned above). But Mr. Thompson and Ms. Sanchez curiously had nothing to say about these, either. Mr. Thompson and Ms. Sanchez focus on a cause of death which comprises far less than 1% of all avoidable deaths in children:

Dirty Air kills Kids

Water kills Kids

Roads kill Kids

Safer than flu, ever since 1948

For Americans, measles became safer than flu by the end of World War II (by 1945):

In England and Wales, measles became safer than flu by 1948, and by 1955, it required 4,000 cases of measles to produce one death:

England and Wales did not have a measles vaccine until a few years after the USA got the first measles vaccine in 1963. But by 1955, measles was more than twice as safe as flu (assuming that there are less than 2,000 flu cases per each flu death). The evidence suggests that some members of the Committee may act as agents for Big Pharma.

Reference

[RFK Jr grilled yet again by lawmakers who may be “on the take”] — https://waysandmeans.house.gov/event/full-committee-hearing-with-health-and-human-services-secretary-robert-f-kennedy-jr/

[major causes of child death] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/major-causes-of-child-deaths?country=~USA

[causes of death in young children] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/causes-of-death-in-children-under-5?country=~USA

[dirty air kills kids] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/air-pollution-deaths-by-age?country=~USA

[water kills kids] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/drowning-deaths-by-age-group?country=~USA

[roads kill kids] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/road-incident-deaths-by-age?country=~USA

[measles became safer than flu by 1945] — https://achh.army.mil/history/book-wwii-pm4-ch05-measles

[Ever since 1955, it took 4,000 measles cases to produce one measles death] — https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/measles-deaths-by-age-group-from-1980-to-2013-ons-data/measles-notifications-and-deaths-in-england-and-wales-1940-to-2013