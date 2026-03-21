A prior post related to this topic is here.

Conjecture that the COVID shots may have been intentional bioweapons has survived initial criticisms. This post will add circumstantial evidence to the hypothesis that the COVID shots were, at least in part, “meant” to be harmful. For just the age band of 35-44, and for just the year of 2021, there were 15,000 excess circulatory deaths:

With just over 25,000 deaths expected from this broad cause, over 40,000 were found. Here is the death rate for this type of death for this age band:

Code “I” death rate

The expected death rate for this cause in this age band was 65 yearly deaths per 100,000, but the recorded 2021 death rate for this cause in this age band was almost 95 yearly deaths per 100,000. When looking at all age bands, 2021 had approximately 300,000 excess circulatory deaths (more excess deaths than caused by COVID):

When the primary disease that is being fought against does not even create as much excess death as another cause of death does, then logic dictates that alarm bells should go off and the search for “mistakes” — or even for the deliberate use of a weapon — should begin. Other broad causes in age band 35-44 are too suspicious:

Code “D” death rate

D-coded deaths include clotting disorders, bleeding disorders, and immunodeficiency syndromes:

Code “G” death rate

Code “N” death rate

The “doubled death rate” for genitourinary system deaths would include the massively-excessive kidney deaths first publicized by John Beaudoin.

The circumstantial evidence suggests that the COVID shots are so broadly harmful to so many systems of the human body that it would appear as if they were actually “meant” to be harmful (as if they were actually intended to be bioweapons used on unsuspecting people). All lower limit death rates above exceeded prior upper limits.