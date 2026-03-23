The first part of this series is found here.

After reporting abrupt increases in age-specific death rates by broad causes, critics could still argue that the abrupt 2021 death rate increases could be due to general COVID infections, or to other measures like lockdowns or masks, instead of being due to the experimental modRNA injections given out.

If the COVID shots were a primary, and perhaps predominant, cause of the abrupt increases found in several broad causes of death, then a signal would show up in the fatal adverse event reports in the VAERS database. Note how the search results below exclude foreign-based reports, and use broad causes and a 180-day onset.

Blood & Lymphatic System

[click to enlarge]

As you can see, that first full year of COVID shots, 2021, was a blow-out year for fatal adverse event reports involving the blood and lymphatic system. For the 12 years showing, 2021 represents approximately 85% of all of the fatal adverse event reports. This “super-concentration” of fatal reports in jabs taken in 2021 is repeated below.

Cardiac

Endocrine

Gastrointestinal

Hepatobiliary

Immune System

Infection & Infestation

Metabolism & Nutrition

Musculoskeletal & Connective Tissue

Tumors

Nervous System

Renal & Urinary

Respiratory

Vascular

.